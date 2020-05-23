Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson are facing each other for the role of Tinkerbell: report

It seems that Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson are face to face to play the role of Tinkerbell. (Photo: Gage Skidmore / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/))

Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson are now being confronted. Supposedly, the two are face to face to play the role of Tinkerbell in the upcoming movie live-action Disney, Peter Pan.

Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson, according to reports, both look to have the role of Tinkerbell. It seems that no one plans to assign one to the other, and the fight is getting ugly.

A source told Star Magazine, via the New Idea, that the star of Suicide Squad is the “favorite”, but no one could control that the actress of The Avengers are launched with force. The latter knows that she is the star perfect to play the role and has no intention of letting it go without a fight.

As these two great actresses also have a striking resemblance to each other, the source revealed that this is not the first time they face each other to play a good role. Anyway, are the two most prominent names in Hollywood today.

Margot Robbie has recently made several excellent films, such as Bombshell, acclaimed by the critics. It is also part of once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, and his own film Birds of Prey.

Scarlett Johansson, on the other hand, is equally famous. She is known as the Black Widow and part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in almost all his movies that include the Avengers. He also directed two films that won the Academy Award last year, as a Marriage Story.

Anyway, although Disney has not yet announced who would be interpreted to Tinkerbell in the movie adaptation of live-action Peter Pan, revealed who would be its two main actors. The film presented to two young stars, so it would be safe to assume that Tinkerbell would also be played by an actress, equally young. Sorry, Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson.

According to Variety, Alexander Molony would interpret the role of Peter Pan, while Ever Gabo Anderson would interpret the character of Wendy. Although their names may not ring, both of them have made many cinema and television projects.

Alexander Molony is best known for his role in the television series of the United Kingdom The Reluctant Landlord. Ever Gabo Anderson, alternatively, has many acting skills in Hollywood.

In fact, she is the daughter of Milla Jovovich and director Paul W. S. Anderson, noted Teen Vogue. Is also prepared to play the role of the young Natasha Romanoff, the character of Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow.

For now, it remains to be seen who will play the role of Tinkerbell in the live-action Peter Pan. You will go to Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson or another young star?

