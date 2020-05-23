Lily Collins on complex inheritance of suspense

Interview of CS: Lily Collins on the complex thriller Inheritance

ComingSoon.net had the opportunity to chat with the nominated for the Golden Globe Lily Collins (The rules do not apply) to discuss their role in the thriller crime Inheritance directed by Vaughn Stein (Terminal), which is already available on digital platforms. Pick up your digital copy of Inheritance here!

As you consider your role in the film, Collins discovered that the biggest attractions of participating in the project included working with Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), who says that it is “a great admirer”, and also the opportunity to immerse themselves in a character that had not played previously.

“I’m so used to their roles, witty and dark comedy and script writing, so when I heard that Simon was playing a character that was drastically different than normal, that was something that was very interesting to me immediately,” explained Collins. “Then, when I read this, I had never played a character like Lauren and to me it was a change of actual page just when I was reading it and saying, ‘Wait, what?’ It seems that there are so many twists and turns and I turn and I am someone to whom I would like to think that I’m a good prognosticator of the story and where you are going, and it seems that there were so many moments that personally I had not expected it really. That in itself was exciting, I got to the end and I thought: “I Want to re-read that to see if I missed something.” When I spoke with Vaughn, he is so contagious, your passion, your passion. The enthusiasm for what he believes in is so contagious that the combination of all those things lends itself to something that I was interested in trying out and play. For me, there were so many things, moments emotionally vulnerable in which Lauren is that I have not yet been able to explore as an actor in other projects that I have done and I am always looking for moments and things for me as a character that I have the opportunity to try new things, and I saw a lot of that as a potential in this and I had to estirarme in a way that I hadn’t done before. “

When reflecting on her character, Lauren, Collins found a connection with her, whether that be the district attorney younger means that is often “underestimated”, with which the actress 31-year-old also struggle with frequency, that is to say, in the fact that it has been seen often. as “younger than my age”.

“So that was a sort of know which play that type of character when there is already so much that people expect or think of that you interpret that character or make that paper, you’re preparing yourself to say, ‘Okay, people are underestimating as a district attorney, or to play this type of role, ‘ ” said Collins. “For me, it gives me more incentive to be at the height of the circumstances, and I feel that this is Lauren also. She has wanted to take the opportunity of separating from their family and be this woman very fiercely independent and at the same time has created this outside very stoic, but once you discover everything that is happening and is on this quest to find Out, it begins to, understandably, staggering and sinking under the surface. She is going through so many emotions that try to keep calm is not easy, to find that thin line between panic and the composure was really interesting to me, especially in those scenes that are one-to-one with the character of Simon, because she did not ever wanted to reveal too much about how you feel or what you know. But everything is bubbling quietly under the surface constantly, so finding that fine line was a challenge but also fun in a certain sense ”.

Despite the animosity on the screen of his characters, Collins and Pegg were found building a pretty friendly off-camera, with the nominated for the Golden Globe watching with affection the first time he met the Mission impossible star and began to rehearse with him.

“He was a great admirer of your work before working with him and, at the time you know it, you say:” my God, what a human is so great, “ recalled Collins. “It’s so funny and generous, friendly, witty and funny, and all these things, and at the time I met him, he had been working with Vaughn, I think, during two or three days before Simon got there. When Simon came and met him, we did these tests in a boardroom of one of these hotels in Alabama and Vaughn had placed tape marks on the sides of the room and had set up a table in the middle with the footage and the diameters exact. of the room and play with how to physically touch and how afraid Lauren cross that line on the floor, and actually we were able to play with the space before you get on the set, which was really useful because almost all the scenes take place in that room, and the room becomes a character in itself and it really helped to dictate where we are emotionally in our exchanges and how they react with each other and how much there is to light and how much is in the dark and how much of his emotions that he can see. The looks that he gives that she does not see, we were able to play with all of that and it was very funny because Simon is a contributor to very fun and it was also difficult because it is so fun, witty and charming in between scenes, we’re joking about something completely ridiculous “.

Before Collins signed for the leading role, Kate Mara (Castle of cards) was attached previously, but due to scheduling conflicts, had to leave the party, which Collins believes that it is normal in some projects, given the amount of “rapid process” that some people can be when they join.

“They sent Me the script and I knew the situation of what was happening, but they told me that it was moving pretty fast and that if I responded to the script, I could talk about it with Vaughn, so I got the script and I read it in two seconds. hours of receiving it and spoke with Vaughn, ” explained Collins. “I think what happens is that the projects come in and out of the laps of different people and saw this as an opportunity really interesting to grow as an actor and to challenge myself and I’m not compared with anyone who has ever had that before.” I knew that if Vaughn responded to my ideas about the character and thought that he could get in the place, it would be good to go to explore and have fun, so I feel very fortunate to have been able to have the experience. You never know what is going to happen and you never know what kind of email you will receive or what comes to your inbox. I replied and here we are, so I had to give it a spin and I had a great experience doing it. ”

Inheritance examines a rich family whose patriarch dies, which causes a lot of family drama. Once your wife and daughter will receive an inheritance shocking in his last will and testament, you might end up destroying their lives.

The film is starring the actress nominated for a Golden Globe Lily Collins (The rules do not apply) as Lauren, Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) as Morgan, Chace Crawford, (Girl gossip, The guys) as William, Connie Nielsen (Gladiator, Wonder Woman) as Catherine, Mark Richardson (Dear white) as Scott, Michael Beach (Aquaman) as Harold Thewlis and Patrick Warburton (Seinfeld)

Inheritance it is directed by Vaughn Stein from a script written by Matthew Kennedy. Richard B. Lewis (The space between us) will produce through his banner Southpaw Entertainment, joining David Wulf (The secretary night) of WulfPak Productions and Dan Reardon and Santosh Govindaraju (The secretary night) of convergent media.

The film is already available on DirecTV Cinema and digital platforms!