Kris Jenner worried about the relationship of Kourtney with her ex, Scott Disick | News

At the end of last year, just before Christmas, a publication on social networks related to the clan Kardashian surprised many: Kourtney enjoying the sun in Los Cabos next to your ex, Scott Disick and his new girlfriend Sofia Richie. But fans of the media family were not the only ones who were dumbfounded with such an image, but also other of its members. Thus it has been shown by the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “Oh my god. Did you see what Scott has just published?”said Kim Kardashian asking your sister Khloé and his mom, Kris Jenner. “He says, ‘What else could you call a boy?’. And it is he, Kourtney and Sophia in Mexico”adds the entrepreneur, to read text that her ex-brother-in-law made her post. And apparently, the matriarch did not see with very good eyes this situation: “To be honest, is a little confusing. Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are on vacation together, what is going on?”said incredulous. Despite the surprise that caused him to Kim to see the photo of his older sister in a bikini next to your ex and to Sofia, defended the decision of Kourtney, claiming that she only wanted to “a journey with children”in allusion to the three children he shares with Scott. However, this argument did not convince all to Kris, because he said that his eldest daughter “I could pack up and go to Mexico any day of the week”. The mother of six expressed some fear of the possibility of things ending up with someone hurt. “My fear is that you can’t decide (…) she will be the one that decides too late that he is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of your life with him… someone will end up being really hurt in this situation”, said Jenner.