Kris Jenner, mother of Kim Kardashian, has not changed since 1996

Kris Jenner the mother of Kim Kardashian , is exactly the same as 24 years ago, and this photo proves it.

The quarantine in the mansion Kim Kardashian we are leaving great moments as a meme in Catalan that the entrepreneur shared in networks or his monumental fight with her sister Kourtney. Another thing maybe not, but entertainment content we are offering wildly. Now, as expected, has dusted off the family photo album and have shared in your account of Instagram a picture of her mother and her of the day that graduated in the institute. The year was 1996, and Kim already pointed out ways of ‘fashionista’ with a look of intense makeup and a bun that surely was inspired by the character that Fran Drescher was embodied in the series ‘The nanny’ —¡often icon generation!—.

Although very neat that Kimberly appeared to be during this special day (as if we could not justify the outline of the lips), it has been your mother Kris Jenner that stands next to it that has stolen the entire spotlight. Why? Because it is exactly the same as 24 years ago, a milestone taking into account the radical metamorphoses we have experienced all of his daughters and her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner (who is now a woman).

Jenner led from a quarter century ago the same ‘look’, which is now one of its main signs of identity —copiadísimo in ladies of high parentage in the united States, by the way—: mane short and dark with a stripe down the side. Formula of style that has worked wonders and that, having regard to what has been seen, does not plan to change.

The publication of this melancholy gem is not random, since it has served to promote the latest perfume that Kim has launched together with his mother, KKW x KRIS, who is the first collaboration of both in the world of fragrances and you can get it for about 37 euros. Go, at this point, sure the idea of the picture has been a movement of ‘marketing’ from the very Kris.

