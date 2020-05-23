Katie Holmes sells mansion at $4.6 million in California, after his break up with Jamie Foxx

The proximity to a property of the actor could be the reason for the offer.

Actress Katie Holmes put up for sale his mansion in Calabasas, California, in the amount of $4.6 million, after that in August break your relationship with the histrión Jamie Foxx.

The residence located in the gated community of Oaks is located a few miles from Hidden Valley, the place where he lives, his ex, by what could be one of the motivations you have the protagonist of Dawson”s creek to sell the property, according to ABC.

Holmes he purchased the farm of half an acre in 2014 by $3.7 million and features a main house of 6,000 square feet and the other guests.

Sotheby’s is the real estate company responsible for the sale of this style house Tudor that has 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms distributed in two floors, with many large windows to let in plenty of natural light.

The house is characterized by dark wood flooring and pristine walls white, adding a sense of modern elegance to the spacea part of having a marble fireplace from floor to ceiling, according to the report of Architectural Digest.

The interior decoration in the room, kitchen and rooms, manages tones of light and dark and the carpets that line the floor that will give a touch of sophistication and elegance of good taste to all the spaces of the place.

In its courtyard, a swimming pool, spa, half basketball court, and a well sunken fire pit, complete the property which is framed by the green of its fields.