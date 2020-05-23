George Miller gave details on the prequel Imperator Furious

Mad Max is a lot to talk about. Recently, he spoke of the tension between the protagonists, and now George Miller revealed many details about its prequel called the Imperator Furious.

Quite some time ago, it was confirmed that Mad Max I was going to have a prequel and its name would be Imperator Furious. Recently, George Miller he took the time to talk a little bit about this new project that will be focused on Furious, the character played by Charlize Theron in Fury on the road.

With respect to this new deal, some months ago mentioned to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the male protagonist. However, it seems that the people behind the prequel Mad Max it also has other actors and actresses in the looks. According to rumors, also considered the names of Jodie Eat and Richard Madden. Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy it would be the one in charge of giving life to the young man Furious. But for the moment, all are simple rumors.

New details about the prequel

On this occasion, came to light new details about this prequel to Mad Max. From the New York Times, claim that the director is looking for an actress in her 20s to play the main role and hopes to shoot the film after ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’. “After finishing it, and hopefully if everything goes back to normal after the pandemic, we will see what the world allows us to do with the Furious”says the creator of Mad Max.

The rows legal or Warner Bros. and the director about the benefits of Rage in the road have hindered the progress of any development related to the franchise. However, the director has already received the green light for the project and is in the process of casting. For years he has thought of using rejuvenation techniques digital for which Charlize Theron played the character in his younger age, but Miller is not yet convinced with the results that this resource has given in films like The irish: “I think that there is still a valley disturbing. All the world is on the verge of solve it, in particular some of the designers of japanese video games, but I still believe there is a valley, very wide,”.

Those who would return to the series are the director of photography John Seale, who is practically retired after Mad Max: Fury road, and the production designer Colin Gibson, who won the Oscar for his work on the movie starring Tom Hardy. Gibson also advises that this new installment could be even more epic than the previous, because you would have to design yet more of the 135 vehicles that came up to Fury on the road.