Flags, “surprised” that re the football, and not to the actors

EFE • 21 May 2020 – 02:34 PM

The actor Antonio Banderas admitted Thursday that he was “surprised” that the world of football “may return to a virtually normal, although without an audience”, despite the “amount of physical contact” and the actors “may not work in a scenario” by the crisis of the coronavirus.

Flags said in a chat virtual live that “there are things that do not understand these first protocols”, but “imagine” that these protocols “will be adapting to the reason” and must be “of outstanding experts, doctors and people who know of this”, but “at the moment there is no regulation accurate to the world of theatre and show business in general”.

Ensures that the Theater of the Soho of Malaga (in southern Spain) will return “soon as possible” and will offer “guarantees large to the public and to workers”, to what did “a very significant investment” in to install a system of ozone that “it will make a shock treatment in the evening, when there is no one in the theater.”

On A Related Note Antonio Banderas is pointing to a “race” virtual solidarity

He also wants to revive the musical “A Chorus Line”, whose tour was interrupted before travelling to Madrid and making the leap to Broadway.

The option of the Broadway is still standing and Flags are still “in touch” with the Public Theater, where it was going to be for four weeks the music to go after for six months at Studio 54, something that was “completely closed” to “break a barrier that had not broken anybody, be for the first time six months on Broadway in all Spanish.”

Back to the coronavirus, accurately, that “this is not a war, it is a pandemic, it is something temporary, that has to go through, although its going to transform the lives of all of us.”

In this sense, notes that, over the word revolution, I like the word “evolution”, because you would like to “return to the normality that we had and evolve to a better world.”

Flags ensures that it does not want to “make a film about this pandemic and want to “finish”, despite the fact that “thanks a lot” the songs that have been done, but you only want to “not again”.

“I want to do things, and get people back to breathe, to feel important and to feel beautiful, and to live every second as if it were your last, because it is the only truth of our existence, and everything else is relative”.

On the shooting in which he was working when he interrupted everything with the coronavirus, he explained that the day before yesterday knew that Germany gave permission to the producer of “Uncharted” to shoot there, so “probably sometime in July” will travel to Berlin to work, while the “official Competition” would return to “mid-September”.