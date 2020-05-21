The wasp has been tragically underutilized in the MCU and that needs to change, according to the fans

The impetus to attract more superheroes female to the Movie Universe of Marvel continues, even if some highlights are already at the head. However, one in particular seems to have little attention for reasons I still bother to the fans.

Yes, The Wasp / Hope van Dyne is still waiting for a more important time in the center of attention within a movie of MCU. In the comics, The Wasp has already had numerous stories independent important without having to compete with dozens of other characters.

What should you do the MCU with The Wasp to give you more quality time? Taking into account his important history of the comic, most people will think that until now was film belittled.

The fans want to see it interact with something more than Ant-Man.

How important is The Wasp in Marvel comics?

Those who know their history of Marvel comics will know that, Hope van Dyne was not the name originally used. It was the mother of Hope, Janet van Dyne, who turned out to be The Wasp that everyone knew from an era of comics oldest.

At that time, The Wasp was a founding member of The Avengers, and also his first superhero. This is already an aspect of a substantial character that the MCU should never be overlooked. Instead, put it in the background, although some scenes memorable / fun trained to Scott Lang.

The MCU also changed the name of The Wasp Hope van Dyne, who turns out to be the daughter of Janet and Hank Pym. On the way, took a few sequences of battle memorable, especially during Endgame.

However, realizing that The Wasp was her name in the title of a film along with Ant-Man, I should have had much more to do. Perhaps Marvel felt that their hands were tied due to the huge list of characters and the focus on other superheroes female as Captain Marvel.

Fans speculate about what The Wasp could do in future movies

On Reddit, there have been some interesting discussions on whether The Wasp was wasted too much on the movies of the MCU, or if it has more potential. One thing is for sure: it will probably be used again in some capacity. Played by Evangeline Lilly for three movies, his character is still alive in the current timeline of the MCU.

The fans expect to see her in a new movie Avengers, even if such a thing is not to happen for a long time. More logically, it could appear in one of the independent films that are coming, either on the big screen or in one of the programs of Disney +.

However, what should engage the MCU? More information about it and how it works, your suit might be in order after that many fans question why they ever fly while it is in full size.

Anything important will probably happen in the Ant-Man 3 was proposed, where the interactions with Scott Lang to be a fact. After being hilariously hard with him during the training, things might be different the next time.

Should soften a bit the future character Wasp?

Some people in the thread on Reddit earlier thought that The Wasp was too hard when he coached Scott Lang. Some of them found it unpleasant that she had a personality as abrasive, even if he had intended to show it as a rude.

There is a good argument there. To make it interact well with the other Avengers, you may need to show a softer side. On the other hand, the writers could have thought that doing it with a woman superhero would be considered compatible with the tracks of movies obsolete.

Perhaps a plot point will be how the Particles Pym become more well known and used to help the world. After all, were the particles Pym Hank Pym that allowed The Wasp to fly and that Ant-Man is reduced to the size of an insect. In addition, he was an important part of what made it possible for the Time Heist.

If so, this would place The Wasp front and center in having one of those great problems of liability of superheroes that Spider-Man has had to face several times.