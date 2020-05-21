Quarantine coronavirus: Linda Perry, or how to make art better after a megahit

Why we recommend it Who does not remember What’s Up?, the issue with the la bocona Linda Perry, with galley to Slash and glasses aviator for people eyes large, the descosía with your voice to the front of the band 4 Non Blondesin a video clip that has not stopped rotating by how much a signal of videos was available back in 1993. A goal from mid-court that overshadowed the rest of Bigger, Better, Faster, More!a memorable drive that was lost in the most unfair of forgetfulness.

But as it should already reach to re-listen to verify that more than a great theme, it was a great album, let’s move on to another topic. Until there was the plan collectivist Perry, who shortly after having left behind his band recorded in In Flight a collection of songs impressive, that 25 years later are still sounding like new.

After, in 1999, it would be the turn of After Hours, an album that’s not even on Spotify, which is not out of place with the debut solo the singer, songwriter and producer born 55 years ago in Springfield, Massachusetts, but you don’t get to empardar for a little bit, the category of In Flight.

That is what makes the difference: the category. In Flight is a hard rocker with all the elements of a good work pop, but with the refinement of the artists ‘ exquisite. The start, with In My Dreamsis , quite simply, disturbing. The voice of Perry is doubled in such a way that it seems that whispers to us at the same time that it gets to the depths of the mind.

Once she said that the album had been inspired, in part, by the concept of The Dark Side of the Moon; and you may have something of that magic. But Linda generates to yours, well own.

Not that it’s all merit of yours, of course; have at hand as a producer and guitarist William Bottrell, a collaborator of Michael Jackson and Madonna, among others, it is not less. But just explodes Freewayin your minute 1:42 Bottrell is just an anecdote. The singer takes over the atmosphere and does with it what he wants, until eternal full in your world, fascinating.



This is the cover of “In Flight”, the debut solo Linda Perry, published in 1995.

In Flight contains a dozen songs, one better than another. Uninvited it is a ballad that is a debate between existential questions. “You may not be ready/Because you may not be able to see/And I believe in God/Does God believe in me?”sings Perry, so far away from the majority of the superficiality berreta that both sells. Faith, a theme which picks up in the immediate Success.

But it is not that everything is a test of intellectual: Fill Me Up it is a beautiful song of party drunk of those of which one remember how they started but not so much the end. “What was stupid?/I was bright?/At least I said good-bye?”question Linda. And closes: “Despertame when the party ends/it Seems that I took too much wine”. Simple.

There is more: in Knock Me Out Linda requests that you do not leave, despite the fact that… Is a request heart-breaking, torn. As The Dark Side, In Flight is an album for listening to at night. Listen to it at night (midnight) makes the melody of Too Deep to be even more profound. The violin plays Lisa Germano; the same sounds in the Heathen of David Bowie.



Linda Perry, in February of 2019, along with Sara Gilbert, who was still his partner. (Photo: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson)

Do not let be somewhat disappointing that Linda Perry has not recorded more albums after After Hoursexcept for the beautiful album of children’s songs Deer Soundsrecorded with his partner at the time, Sara Gilbert. It’s not enough to have produced Not Braverya great song from the debut album of James Blunt, the You’re Beautiful; or that has contributed to his work of Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, P!nk, Adele or Alicia Keys. Decidedly, need more discs of yours.

While, there are still a number of In Flight: Takena romantic ballad, blown up, something souleada; the psychedelic Fruitloop Daydreamthat you rid of how to sing it “waking in the dark,/Knowing that I’m not alone/It’s all so familiar,/to drago queens”; and another ballad: Machine Man, before the end.

In Flightthe last song on the album, sounds intimate, sweetly confessional. “Learning what I am/Feeling a blue bird/Flying… Happy to meet/With all the other birds”. And surely, very surely, more than one are going to want to be one of them.

E. S.