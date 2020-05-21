Milla Jovovich and William Levy are having fun on the set of Resident Evil

William Levy is rolling currently the fifth installment of the movie “Resident Evil” with Milla Jovovich, who seems to have made a great friendship with the handsome cuban actor. Also a model published in his account of Instagram a photograph of the set, in which she appears making gestures next to William and the japanese actress Rola: “There is never a dull moment with this team! On the set of #residentevilmovie with @rolaofficial and @willevy”described the Ukrainian.

Apparently cuba is making great friends on the set.

(Instagram)



Apparently Levy is doing great team and has a good relationship with the rest of the cast. Proof of this is a photograph that appears in the background the actress Rola: “At least you imagine you out @rolaofficial to spoil your Video.. Photo.. Conversation.. Goes up in the soup! It has been a pleasure to work with you girl!! #residentevilthefinalchapter”. Until now unknown details of the role that the cuban will have in it Resident Evil: The Final Chapterthe sixth and final installment of the saga that will be directed by Paul W. S. Anderson.