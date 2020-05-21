Camila Mendes confessed that he suffered from eating disorders

The star ensures that the battle continues

Camila Mendes revealed his battle against the eating disorders?

During an interview for the magazine Nylon, the protagonist of Riverdalespoke of the bitter struggle that has had to face against their eating disorders, and how the support of his fans has helped him to move forward each day.

“Recently I started to deal with my own eating disorder. Then, while I was dealing with that, I thought it was a good opportunity to talk about it, because I am still in that vulnerable state, too. It’s not like, ‘Oh, I’ve already passed that stage of my life. I am so perfect and happy now. I am still struggling and I’m still dealing with all those things. It is possible that you still have some problems.

I’ve been kinder to myself at all the positive comments. I think that all the encouragement from the fans, and a lot that I see that are going through the same thing, and how much I feel that I really have an opportunity here to inspire people and to avoid that people follow that path, it has shown that I could actually make that difference in someone’s life … Then, the voices are starting to disappear. Well, they are less prominent in my head“: He confessed the star.

Camila also spoke of their involvement in Project HEAL, an organization that helps people with eating disorders, and how it has helped you also in your fight against this disorder.

“I could not be more happy with my decision to get involved with Project HEAL. I can say from experience that eating disorders are serious mental illnesses. Growing up, I watched my older sister suffer from one for many years, and have experienced periods of my life in which I have also had symptoms“.

We love that Camila not only is struggling to be healthy, we admire your courage for talking to the world so that other girls and guys who are in the same situation will recognize themselves and fight for recover.

