‘Riverdale’: When did you premiere the fourth season on Netflix? – News series

Without a doubt, ‘Riverdale’ has amassed a good amount of followers, thanks in part to Netflix the have among their contents.

As we know, Riverdale is part of the content of Netflix and many fans of the series created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa are eager to take a look at the fourth seasonas it recently ended its run on The CW, a channel that transmits the production in the united States. Right in our neighboring country to the north can be seen the recent episodes through the above-mentioned platform streaming, but in Latin america we will have to wait a little more, but how much time?

To deduce a likely date for the premiere of the fourth season of Riverdale on Netflix, simply go back to the past year, specifically the 9th of October, when he came to the service the third installment. This occurred nearly five months after the last episode of the said season, so to return to the universe that houses the adventures of Archie Andrews (K. J. Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and company missing a little less than half a year to get to Netflix and to emulate, so a similar time period to the previous one, resulting in the release for October of this year.

It should be noted that the filming of Riverdale stopped in march of this year because of the pandemic, so that the fourth season was incomplete due to the lack of three episodes. However, the producers have mentioned that these may be seen as part of the chapters of the fifth season (which is already confirmed), and so the circumstances that surround characters such as Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and company are just “unfinished” on a temporary basis.

“We were talking and planning to do a timeshifting and, of course, usually the timing jitter occur between seasons, because it is left out right at the end,” said Aguirre-Sacasa in an interview to TV Line: “What we’re going to do is start right where we ended the first three chapters, and then we’ll do the timeshifting” what many fans can be the perfect excuse to finally make the crossover in the form with Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and The hidden world of Sabrina.

So for fans of Riverdale there is still a long wait for the fourth season comes to Netflix, however, we must also take into account that sometimes the time it takes for the service to add a title to your catalog varies, so that the platform could surprise and have before you the long awaited delivery and to know what happens with characters like Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Alice Cooper (Mädchen Amick).