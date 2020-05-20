“Love. Wedding. Random.”: the new Netflix movie has generated controversy in your users | Movies | Movies | Italy | United Kingdom | united States | the USA | the US nnda nnlt Off Side

“Love. Wedding. Random” called “Love Wedding Repeat” in English, is a romantic comedy of Netflix starring Olivia Munn, Sam Claflin, Aisling Bea and Eleanor Tomlinson. The film is one of the many new acquisitions of the platform to provide a content varied to their subscribers, who are now, more than ever, glued to the screen for the global pandemic of COVID-19.

This romantic comedy was recorded last year in Italy and tells the story of Jack and how will do everything possible for the wedding of your little sister takes place without complications. But his attempt to create a perfect day will be distorted by an ex-girlfriend mad, an unwanted guest, a sedative placed in the cup wrong and Dinathe woman who Jack still keeps you feelings.

This co-production with Uk it has the characteristic of seeing as Jack relive different versions of the wedding of his sister, hence the title on “repeat”. However, despite being based on another French movie “Plan table” the same has generated reactions contradictory between those who cheer and others who hate it. Why is this?

WHY IS “LOVE. WEDDING. RANDOM” HAS DIVIDED USERS OF NETFLIX?

Love Wedding Repeat is a romantic comedy written and directed by Dean Craig (Netflix)

It is not surprising that any movie in the world has its fans as well as some detractors, but what is not common is that opinion is divided fairly equally between those who hate it and who love it. This has been the case of “Love. Wedding. Random” that has put both sides into the ends, creating a big fight in social networks.

Sensacine discusses, for example, that those who support the film of Italy is the comedic moments that it brings, to feel really like a break before our apocalyptic, but real-world context. Do comedy is something very difficult, as you need a perfect combination of time, space, and a punchline at the end which causes the laughter, not forced from the spectators.

And that is a negative aspect that some people hate the ribbon. This takes a long time to present a scenario really fun and gives too many turns to be able to identify an appropriate pace. This has translated into “despair” for people who want to see some comedy simple, without having some “tedious” characters that appear on the screen.

The characters in “Love. Wedding. Random” does not give you the size (Photo: Netflix)

But the two protagonists of the film saves her from criticism, as many believe that Sam Claflin he uses all his charisma to interpret his character as well as Olivia Munn what makes to exit radiant in all the shots and generate a connection more personal with the public. These two pillars make it that the characters are key in the development of the tape for the subscribers of Netflix.

In the end, this potential good story, a few top-level players, a powerful message and other positive aspects fall short with the little interest in the cast, in general, failures in the attempt to make comedy and a genre that fits a large compared to other productions of Netflix. All of this, combined with the context in which the whole world is at home watching the movies of the platform, made the world of social networks is divided into two in its criticism.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE END OF “LOVE. WEDDING. RANDOM”?

Love. Wedding. Random: what happened at the end of the comedy of Netflix?

When Marc, the ex-boyfriend of Hayley, arrives at the reception with the intention of ruining the wedding, Hayley convinces his brother to put on a strength drug in the cup of the intruder, Jack it does, but the chance makes his move and some children seem to change the order the posters of the table that share the protagonists.

After the change, Jack sits next to his ex-girlfriend Amanda, causing Chaz that is the other side of the table is mad of jealousy. In the meantime, Dina is at the side of Sidney the one who tries to conquer it, but fails shamefully; and Bryan, who is sitting next to a woman who does not like to call Rebecca, is the one who takes the drug, and the consequences ruin his speech of maid of honor and the wedding cake.

Jack is beaten by his ex-girlfriend, can’t get close to Dina because she is up because of an emergency job, and they also can not avoid that Marc yell that lay with Hayley days before the marriage. Upon hearing such news, the boyfriend comes running out to the balcony, which is reached by Hayleyin the midst of the argument he falls.

Love Wedding Repeat: explanation of the end of Love. Wedding. Random, the new Netflix movie

However, before it impacts on the ground, the screen freezes and the narrator explains that this happens with a little bit of bad luck, and everything can be different if the order of the seats is different. It shows a rapid montage of several alternate versions until I finally get to the version where everything works.

This time the one that takes the drug is Jackas a result that you fall asleep while Dina opens her heart. To counteract the effects of the drug, Jack takes a lot of coffee and after a candid discussion with Marc avoid that could ruin the wedding of his sister. In addition, he advises Sindey to get an appointment.

On the other hand, Bryan and Rebecca they discover that they are the one for the other, Amanda and Chaz end, and finally Jack fails to fix things with Dina and seal your love with the kiss that luck will outburst at the beginning of the film.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Trailer of Love. Wedding. Random