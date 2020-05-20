Kris Jenner started to play tennis in sexy bikini and networks exploit

Of face to the celebration of mother’s day, supermodel, Kendall Jenner shared with her millions of followers a video is a completely original work of his mother, the matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner.

In these images, the famous former wife of Bruce Jenner, is shown several years ago playing tennis with a tiny bikini pink, exposing the spectacular anatomy that he possessed.

“I love you, mother”, wrote the youngest of the clan Kardashian in the publication that will soon surpass the 5 million reproductions in addition to thousands of comments halagándola.