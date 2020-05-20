Kris Jenner defends Kylie Jenner of those who doubt of his impressive achievements

Don’t mess with the small of Kris!
Recently, Kylie Jenner she was crowned by Forbes as a billionaire on their own account youngest in history, a title he won at the age of 21, toppling to Mark Zuckerberg.
Many criticized and doubted of this proclamation, ensuring that one way or another, the creator of Kylie Cosmetics had received help from his famous family.
This week, in a new interview, Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the clan Kardashian-Jenner defended her daughter.
Check out the video with all the details!
