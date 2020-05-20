Do you remember it? So different in looks ‘Kelsi’ of “High school musical”

The year was 2006 and a new teen movie he captivated the world, “High school musical”. Such was the success that was the story of Troy and Gabriela, a film that Disney Channel was even brought to the big screen.

There were several celebrities such as Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdaleof those who until the day of today have new features. However, other actors in the cast cast I lost the track.

Such was the case of Olesya Rulin, the actress, who played the pianist and composer ‘Kelsi Nielsen’ in “High school msucial”. More than that, his character was quite important in the plot, because the person who helps the protagonists to overcome their fear of singing in public.

While it is not known how much of Olesya after its passage through the tape of Disney, what is certain is that the interpreter of ‘Kelsi’ has followed-linked to the performance. Its 34 years, highlighted by appearances in films such as “Witchcraft” (2008), “Forever Strong” (2008), “A Thousand Cuts” (2011) and “Family Weekend” (2013), according to setpoint “T13”.

For the rest, the young woman took part in tv series such as “Greek” (2009), “CSI: Miami” (2010), “Drop Dead Diva” (2011), “NCIS” (2014) and “Seal Team” (2019).

But that’s not all, because Olesya has also dabbled in modeling, a facet that can be seen in his account of Instagram. In this social network is also highlights how different, but equally beautiful, that looks since “High school musical”.

So looks like the actress of ‘Kelsi’: