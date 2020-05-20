Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are coming out

OMG! Wow, this is super news of the day! It turns out that Camila Mendes and Charles Meltonpart of the cast of Riverdale, you are coming out. How can you believe it?! Saw them in a cinema in Vancouver with Lili Reinhart and Casey Cott. And, as a fan, he saw them kissing before initiating the function.

Since some weeks ago, they had rumors that Camila Mendes and Charles Melton they were leaving. Many rumors in Twitter they were saying they had already seen together on several occasions, but had not been confirmed, until they saw in the film Vancouver TOGETHER.

Recently, it was known that Camila Mendes had just finished with her boyfriend Victor because there was not enough time to have a relationship more serious. Despite the fact that have already passed some months of that time, Camila Mendes has not confirmed having a relationship with Charles Melton.

Some photos that have been shared by the cast of Riverdale, Camila Mendes and Charles Melton always go together, however we all know that the entire cast of Riverdale are amazing. Do you believe it to be real this relationship or is it just something a passenger? Yes we are very excited about seeing them together!