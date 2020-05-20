‘Ant-Man 3’, “Very soon” we will have news, according to Michael Douglas

The return of the Ant Man I was going to start filming early 2021. However the crisis caused by the coronavirus, has prevented its realization. Michael Douglas, the producer of american cinema is ahead of us “Very soon” we will have news about it.

Marvel Studios you have many projects, for the moments Ant Man 3 is found in the work of script. In the movie of Marvel we will see again Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.

. The actor and producer of the super production states the following:

“doAnt-Man 3? I can’t talk about it. Because the types of Marvel I shoot with a blowpipe. But I think that you should agarraros because you may get some news very soon. But I can’t contárosla”.

But, then when do we have news that tells us also interpreter Wall Street and Basic instinct? What will most likely be in the next Comic-con in San Diego. After you cancel your convention face-to-face, organize a virtual event. Kevin Present, president of Marvel Studiosexplain how it will affect the coronavirus to the different productions.

Ant Man, one of the many premieres of Marvel

Apart from the Black Widow, which opens on 30 October, the upcoming productions of the Movie universe of Marvel (UCM) comprising:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (May 7, 2021 in EE.UU)

The Eternals (February 12, 2021)

Spider-Man 3 (November 5, 2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder (February 11, 2022)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022).

To these we add the original series to Disney+: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2020), WandaVision (2020), Loki (2021), What If…? (2021) and Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulkthat would debut in 2022.

For the time being, we must be attentive to the next few statements of the officers of Marvel. In Series and Filmwe are sure that the next adventures of the thief with the ability shrink in size but grow in strength you must get your hero inside, will be filled with excitement and plan to save the world.