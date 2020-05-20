All the trends of 2020 already taken by the Spice Girls on their last tour

If we look at the hottest trends of this 2020, we will discover one thing: they all seem to outputs of a Spice Girls concert. Monkeys tight, shoes ‘chunky’…

Another trend star, 2020: the pastel colors (so take).

There are moments that will always be present in the collective imagination. Moments in the history of pop gives the ‘do of chest’ and becomes an apparition, a musical performance or a romance, a historical phenomenon. Since the advent of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dressed head to toe in ‘denim’ to the performance of Britney, Christina Aguilera, Madonna and Missy Elliot in the VMA’s or the day the Spice Girls announced that Geri left the group.

Said Victoria Beckham in an interview that she was shocked a lot of the ‘shock’ and the uproar that had caused the Spice Girls when their career as a group was just almost four years. Obviously, the success of the ‘girl band’ had a lot to do with the culture prevailing at that time in the Uk, without the relevant groups after the breakup of Take That. A pulse that dominated the american music industry in the creation of idols like The Fugees or Bon Jovi, in addition to soloists such as Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Alanis Morrisette or Bryan Adams.

The creation of the Spice Girls –born between 1994 and 1996– by Simon Fuller, manager of the group and current partner of the firm of Victoria Beckham, catapulted to worldwide success in just a few months Victoria Adams, Melanie Chrisholm, Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwellthat would leave the group a may 31, 1998. Fuller would turn them to always on the band of women most relevant of all-time, with great influence in music and fashion and a social phenomenon at the height of the iconic Beatles.

As such, it has been past twenty-two years of his last world tour –not counting the ‘comeback’ that they would leave mid-tour in the year 2007– that the concert at Wembley stadium the tour ‘Spice World’held during the years 1998 and 1999, continues to be a reference of fashion to which they resort these seasons.

The other day we went to see him for the fiftieth time, and we realized that ALL the trends that are going to bring –and we’re already wearing– this year 2020 already brought the Spice Girls in this last grand tour of the TWENTIETH century.

THE MONO SET

Both Victoria Beckham and Mel B were forerunners in that carry this garment is extremely tight on stage, not counting Britney Spears and her monkey latex ‘Oops! I did it again’. The transparencies, the effect of ‘animal print’ and finishes, metallic –we must not forget that we are at the point of change of century and millennium and the futuristic aesthetic is traded to the upside– they are part of the proposals to which he presented this piece in 2019 and 2020, as we have seen on the catwalks and the ‘street style’.

THE SHOES ‘CHUNKY’

Geri, Emma and Mel B were the components that most used the shoes and slippers of platform. Always extreme and colorful –especially in this tour in which some models were decorated with ‘glitter’– they were part of the identity of the singers. Brands such as Buffalo reached sales of astronomical thanks to them to the end of the nineties. This 2020 we are seeing designs that are very similar in signs, such as Gucci, Paco Rabanne or Louis Vuitton. That is not to mention the return of other firms as a Row, Dr. Martens, or Puma, all with models ‘chunky’ from their proposals.

MULTIPLE PATTERNS, ‘CROP TROP’, ‘LBD’, SHIRTS KNOTTED…

All of these clothes before we wore the Spice Girls, they were ‘hits’ to the end of the last century. In addition, the effect of ‘Op Art’, artistic trend of the 70s was also the protagonist in these outfits in white and black that complemented each other to perfection. That sounds like, right? Yes, that is exactly what the nordic and the Italian in the ‘street style’ of the fashion weeks. All together and perfectly coordinated. By removing the clothing and key trends of each of them, we clear the following:

The trend of ‘mix & match’ of prints continues to be one of the most visual in the present day and has established itself as a perfect weapon to become one of the best dressed.

of prints continues to be one of the most visual in the present day and has established itself as a perfect weapon to become one of the best dressed. The tops and ‘crops tops’ 90 follow molando a lot and you can get them at any store ‘soon fashion’ as Berhska, H&M or Zara.

follow molando a lot and you can get them at any store ‘soon fashion’ as Berhska, H&M or Zara. A thousand and one ways to wear the shirts that we see in 2020 Tik Tok, we taught Geri Halliwell.

The ‘LPD’ –‘Little Print Dress’– and ‘LBD’ –‘Little Black Dress’ are not an invention of the Kardashian, but of the ‘Posh Spice’ and ‘Baby Spice’. Well, more or less. What is certain is that they are still in the top of the podium of the fashion.

are not an invention of the Kardashian, but of the ‘Posh Spice’ and ‘Baby Spice’. Well, more or less. What is certain is that they are still in the top of the podium of the fashion. The short and the trousers ‘Capri’ –that you have a long (below the knee)– are favorites

THE SUIT JACKET ‘OVERSIZE’, AND THE LINGERIE TO THE VIEW

The year 1998 was also special to the group of girls because they sang with the big Lucciano Pavarotti. It was a benefit concert under the name of ‘Friends for Libya’ in which money is raised to help the complicated situation in the north african country at that time. The Spice Girls –who days before had announced the separation of Geri Halliwell– appeared with costumes of jacket (which were also on his tour) with two of the trends that we are seeing this by 2020. On the one hand, andl patronage of the suit jacket male was based on the silhouette noventera that consolidated Giorgio Armani and Julia Roberts as one of the best dressed of all time. On the other, the detail of leave the lingerie viewthat still failing to capture all the eyes.

