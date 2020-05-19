Zombieland, coup de grace: the zombies are back to make you laugh in this effective sequel to the comedy gore

Trailer of Zombieland: coup de grace 01:30

Our opinion: Good

(

Zombieland: Double Tap, United States/2019



) /

Address:



Ruben Fleischer /

Script:



Dave Callahan, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick /

Photo:



Chung Chung-hoon /

Music:



David Sardy /

Edit:



Chris Patterson and Dirk Westervelt /

Cast:



Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin /

Distributor:



IPU (Sony) /

Duration:



99 minutes /

Rating:



suitable for 13 and older with reservations.

The subgenre of the comedy of adventures with many zombies and a good dose of gore (severed heads, baths of blood, viscera and fluids in the foreground) had its moment of glory during the last decade with films such as Dead of laughter (2004) and Land of zombies (2009).







Ten years later comes the sequel of this title with the same director (Ruben Fleischer) and almost the entire cast of the original film (those who stay to watch the end credits you will rediscover also with Bill Murray). The result this time is less surprising, bold and stimulating that the first installment, but anyway there are a few gags and inspired certain moments of brilliance comedian on the part of the protagonists, who end up compensating other passages pretty uninspiring, poorly developed and with a long aftertaste formula.

The voice-over narration from Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) tells us in the beginning that the zombies have evolved throughout this time and presents a sort of guide to the skills and weaknesses of each type of undead. His character -quite neurotic and insecure – it also has a list of rules that will be rolled out during the story, depending on the situation that he and his friends should go through.

There is, in that sense, a clear spirit autoparódico, as well as an accumulation of references, games and winks accomplices ranging from The Walking Dead to the classic George A. Romero, passing by the Terminator.

In a universe posapocalíptico, Columbus, his girlfriend Wichita (Emma Stone), Tallahassee (a unleashed Woody Harrelson) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) will take part, a road movie with stops in areas as recognizable as the White House or Graceland, and all the iconography of Elvis Presley, although -of course – with these and other buildings highly degraded. By the way they added Madison (Zoey Deutch), Nevada (Rosario Dawson) and small holdings of Luke Wilson and Thomas Middleditch.

The director of Force antigánster and Venom ventures into different genres (to an action scene follows another characteristic of the comedy of errors and in the middle there will be time for subplots, romantic or targeted by explosions, bloody) with uneven success, but the production design, the deployment of sophisticated visual effects and the contributions are not minor to the director of photography Korean Chung Chung-hoon (usual collaborator of Park Chan-wook) gives the film a spectacle that the public will know to thank.