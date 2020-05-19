What the “start-over” of the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow hides on the right to privacy | Celebrities, Vips

“I can’t believe we’re typing these words, but… happy sixteenth birthday, my dear girl.” So congratulating Gwyneth Paltrow on Instagram your daughter Apple, first-born of his marriage with the singer of Coldplay Chris Martin. Congratulations on your 16 years of age last may 14, was accompanied by three pictures of the young man posing with a minidress of flowers. The publication could have passed unnoticed among many other similar not for the relevance of the first perched ‘informal’ of the young man who for years has shied away from any media exposure despite the attempts of a mother longing to boast of descent.

The controversial history of the mother and daughter in social networks and the differences of both the time to focus your digital presence is made patent in march of 2019. Apple rebuked his mother to his millions of followers –five by then– when Gwyneth hung a selfi both on a ski track. Although a helmet and huge goggles, they protected a good part of the face of the young man, Apple, of only 14 years, left in evidence his mother with a comment on the profile: “Mom, we already discussed this. You may not post pictures of me without my consent”. It was the first time that a celebrity minor claimed his own mother the right to privacy in the digital ageaware of having been used to feed the vanity of this reality in the idyllic hypertrophied of your account of Instagram. Paltrow replied to his outrage, saying that “even he saw the face”, but since then his daughter just to appear again in your profile

Media as the BBC echoed the episode as an example of manual sharentingan anglicism that comes from share (to share), and parenting (foster), who defines the obsession of many parents documenting their social networks, the life and miracles of their children without their permission. In most of the occasions, with the sole aim of getting likes boasting of a shoot. This practice has given rise to a wide debate in the media about the right to privacy and the exposure of children on social networks. In The Guardian, the expert in technology and a professor of the University of Western Sydney Joanne Orlando discussed how children are exposed to by their parents even before birth, the sharing of an ultrasound. “They don’t have any control over what their parents are up to or what comments they write about them in the photos or videos. We all know that our digital lives are ever more important, so I want to have control over that.” Hence, in some countries such as France, the parents may face retaliation legal for you to share content of their children without their consent.

The past year, Fast Company published the story of a student of 14 years who confessed to have completely wiped out all trace of the networks after seeing what her mother and her sister had posted about it. As pointed out by attorney Stacey Steinberg, one of the first who spoke about the phenomenon of the post Sharenting, the privacy of the children in the age of social networks in 2016, the parents, the narration of the lives of their children “share information about them at the time that denied the right to do it themselves on their own terms. And that is a potential source of damage to which we have given little attention”.

This is precisely what has happened in the case Gwyneth-Apple. While in the controversial selfi the actress and founder of the platform life-style Goop hung up in the past year did not have the permission of his daughter, now she is the one who poses voluntarily –and up to three times– for the goal and the followers of his mother. It is significant that is also when I turned 16 years old, an age that in the united States mark a before and an after in the lives of young people. The baptized as ‘sweet 16’ (in English, sweet sixteen) are usually held with a party highlighting their importance: from then can you take the driving license and in some states even will be tried as adults if they commit a crime.

The relationship that mother and daughter have with social networks is also symptomatic of the generational gap that separates them. While Paltrow has made her day-to-day more intimate-an essential part of your digital strategy and even professional with Goop, your daughter has chosen, at least until now, by staying away from public life. This pattern can be extrapolated to the generational groups to which both belong. According to a study by Nielsen and collected in Wired, americans 35 to 49 years of age use social networks to 40 minutes more a week than 18-to-34 years and are more likely to get the mobile, for example, in the middle of a meal. The so-called baby boomers, that is to say, those who are of retirement age, are even more hooked to the Internet that their children and grandchildren, and often used the networks to atosigar virtually to their descendants.

For this “start over” in Instagram, Apple chose a dress from the signature american Reformation, a favorite of the celebrities more young people like Kendall Jenner or Taylor Swift. Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, for example, is a strong advocate and has worn designs from the brand on several occasions. Probably because in addition to be dressed by today’s standards and youth at more affordable prices than luxury brands (the dress I chose Apple costs 310 euros), has behind a few values of sustainability that are identified.

Despite being the daughter of two of the biggest stars of the entertainment industry of this century, Apple has left more than clear that, for the moment, has no interest in following in the footsteps of their parents. Your account of Instagram is private and just has a little more than a thousand followers, there is no trace of the account of Tik Tok in the that, months ago, showed their skills in dancing and has never posed on a red carpet. The few details that we know of are offered by their parents, who are still determined to show off daughter in spite of the reluctance of public Apple.

The past month of January, in the program of Ellen DeGeneres, the lead singer of Coldplay revealed that their daughter had gotten her first job as a clerk in a clothing store. “I am very proud of her, is making her own way in the world,” said Martin, who also told an anecdote in which it expressed shame that he had passed to his descendant when he went to make a surprise visit to the store. For her part, Gwyneth shared the April 15, an image of his personal agenda in which their eldest asked sarcastic you won’t forget to replenish the stocks of two must-haves on Goop, the controversy online shop of his mother: the eggs of the vagina and candles.

In the last few years has consolidated the generational shift in Hollywood, with a new generation of suckers of celebrities trying to make a name for himself in the industry out of the shadow of his parents. There are cases of Lily-Rose Depp, Maya Hawke, Ava Phillipe, or Margaret Qualley in the seventh art or Kaia Gerber and Lila Moss on the catwalk. The question about Apple Martin Paltrow is whether this posed will be his coming-of-ultimate to dive into the public sphere, or decide to remain anonymous. What is not in doubt is that the decision only applies to it.