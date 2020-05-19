we organized a car parade surprise

The quarantine due to the coronavirus has not been forced (to normal people and famous) has to keep afloat our creativity and enjoy the little things on special days like birthdays. The maximum representatives of this situation, once more, are the Kardashian sisters, as the season of birthdays in this family already started, first with True Thompson and now with the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian.

This weekend, the mother of Mason, Penelope and Reign met 41-year-old and despite the fact that he thought that would go away from their family, the whole family found a way to surprise her and make her feel special, so we organized a birthday party with a theme of social distancing and a parade of cars to demonstrate his love.

What seemed to be a quiet celebration birthday girl (with a theme of Minnie Mouse and a breakfast to the bed, courtesy of Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian) ended up being a great parade of cars from all of the friends and family of Kourtney: the guests appeared in his block with big balloons, signs with phrases that included ‘we love you Kourt’ and Happy birthday! by decorating their cars with blaring music to celebrate one more year of life of Kourt.