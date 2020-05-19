Video games on the big screen

If you like video games you’ll know that many of them have also been adapted to cinema, in films of action, science fiction and adventures that try to emulate the gaming experience. But in the cinema we can find films dealing with the topic of video games without being based on any concrete. Today we reviewed some of these titles.





Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001)

Lara Croft it is certainly one of those video game characters more popular even among those who do not normally play. The character was made even more famous after his jump to the screen, with Angelina Jolie giving life to the famous adventurous Tomb Rider. The first version of this video game, directed by Simon West, it premiered in 2001 and then came several sequels. In 2018 premiered a reboot of the series, with Alicia Vikander in the role of Lara Croft.























(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnNBqNb3taw(/embed)data-youtube-vid>









Silent Hill (2006)

The director Christophe Gans addressed in 2006 the movie adaptation of the video game horror Silent Hill. The film tells us as Rose, a young mother who is trying to find healing for her sick daughter, runs away from the doctors who want to enter it in a psychiatric centre. In your getaway, you will arrive at a city seemingly deserted, called Silent Hill.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMqtKXy_JfU(/embed)data-youtube-vid>









Resident Evil (2002)

Paul W. S. Anderson directed in 2002 Resident Evil, a film based on the video game of the same name, and whose success gave rise to five sequels. Before shooting the film, the director said that he had been locked up for two months to play the video game and soak up the history. Its main characters are Alice (Milla Jovovich) and Rain (Michelle Rodriguez), which form part of the command in charge of enter in the Umbrella corp to investigate to take control of the research station The Hive.













(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMRt9hHkljA(/embed)data-youtube-vid>









¡Rompe Ralph! (2012)

This animated film from Disney tells the story of Ralph, a villain from the video game arcade. Ralph is dedicated to destroy the buildings rebuilt Felix, the protagonist of a video game called Repair Felix Junior (Fix-It Felix Jr.). Tired of always being the bad guy. Ralph decides to take action on the matter and sets out on a journey through the different worlds and generations of video games to show the world that he can also be a hero. During his journey, Ralph referred to in the first person, to the rigorous Sergeant Calhoun from the action game “Hero’s Duty”, and to the stubborn Vanellope von Schweetz, Sugar Rush Speedway, a video game of racing cars.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWwlwZpzI5s(/embed)data-youtube-vid>

















Final Fantasy: La Fuerza Interior (2001)

Ving Rhames, Alec Baldwin and Steve Buscemi star in the adaptation in movie of this popular franchise RPG’s of SquareSoft. With a stunning technique, this film stands out for its great fidelity to the original video game and the high quality of your animation is hyper-realistic. The film is situated in the year 2070, when the earth has been devastated by an alien invasion.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=048aYVk7xUk(/embed)data-youtube-vid>









Ready Player One (2018)

Steven Spielberg made a couple of years ago a foray into the world of video games with Ready Player One. The film adapts the novel of Ernest Cline, is set in the year 2045, and tells the story of Wade Watts, a teenager who likes to escape from the grim real world via a popular utopia virtual global call “Oasis”. One day, his eccentric and billionaire creator dies, and leaves this inheritance of his fortune and his company to the winner of an adventure that consists of finding a treasure through Oasis. In this virtual world, are many winks to films and video games of the years 80 and 90.













(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0ZKannF6l4(/embed)data-youtube-vid>









Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle (2017)

In this reboot of the popular film that starred Robin Williams in 1995, the trigger for all the adventures is not a board game, but that is a video game. This is an upgrade very entertaining story, in addition to adapting to the time in which the young people prefer video games to traditional games.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-5-eVi41zBI(/embed)data-youtube-vid>









War games (1983)

This classic cinema of the 80’s it is inspired by the Cold War, in which the soviet countries and the united States maintained a tense standoff with the interests of nuclear of by. In the film, a young amateur computer science, the actor Matthew Broderick, is capable, with a primitive computer, to put in check the security of the world. This is a fast-paced thriller of action in which you’ll discover as were the video games and computers in the eighties.













(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbqMuvnx5MU(/embed)data-youtube-vid>









Tron (1982)

Another classic from the 80’s that you can not miss this film starring Jeff Bridgesthat was genuinely revolutionary in the use of its visual effects and that helps us to understand the origins of the CGI. Over the years it has become a cult film due to its potent visual imaginarytheir aires cyberpunk and his approach to the video games.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_wS7GLZQxc(/embed)data-youtube-vid>











