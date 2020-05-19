This is the terrifying story that Lily Collins understood why there are eating disorders

In recent months, much has been made of the film To the bone, which is available on Netflix. Last week we looked at the tape, talking with experts and people affected by eating disorders to offer the arguments for and against a fiction that has a lot of reality. Especially when we talk about your protagonist, Lily Collins, who suffered anorexia in her youth and had to re-lose weight dramatically to play this role (in fact, this is one of the criticisms made to the film).

But what is certain is that Lily Collins is taking advantage of the international impact of To the bone to share their experience with eating disorders with the aim of trying to help those who suffer from them. In a recent interview, he shared an anecdote that happened during the shooting that left him in a state of shock. And, to us, to listen to… also.

Lily Collins plays in the film to a sick of anorexia with a very low weight. Very very low, close to the life threatening real. In some scenes of the tape you can see his ribs marked, your collarbones, and other common symptoms in people who suffer from anorexia, as the emergence of a excess hair, for example. The own Lily makes sure that she was paralyzed the first time he saw a photo of him with the weight that he had to get to shoot the film.

But not everyone thought the same. The story that most impacted it was a meeting with a woman, at the door of your own home. A woman who congratulated him on his weight loss. I congratulated her! Lily recounts so what happened and the impact it had on her, after having overcome the disease and be involved in a film that deals with the topic with all crudeness:

Came a day in my apartment when someone I know from a long time ago, the age of my mother, I said, “Oh, wow, I look at you”. I tried to explain that my appearance overly thin due to the fact that he was playing a role, but she was not worried or scared. What I said was: “No! I want to know what you’re doing because you look great!”. I hopped into the car that was waiting for me, my mother and I said, “This is the reason why there are these problems.”

Images | To the bone.

In Trendencias | ‘To the bone’ and the seven reasons that make the new ’13 reasons’