There was no trace of Shawn Mendes! Camila Cabello returned to share a strange message

Camila Hair has not been shown on their social networks of your romance with your boyfriend, the singer Shawn Mendes. The last time I shared an image together was after his participation in the concert of Lady Gaga, One world, together at home.

Since then, precisely on April 18, the couple not been shown to be tender in any posting. But this is not all. In addition to this curiosity, the singer of cuban origin uploaded a picture with a strange message.

In his last publication, shared this Sunday, Camila he wrote the lyrics of a song, and, alongside this, have attached a picture of a guitar on top of a cardboard box and a bouquet of roses old.

I’m going into the woods to let my head fly out and find my soul says the message the young composer, which belongs to the title of a tune from the group Wide Waters.

Previous to this publication, Hair had uploaded a photograph of her, and in the same way as the last one, the description had an appointment, but in this case of the poet Rumi.

Messages the interpreter of Havana leave a void in his relationship with Shawn Mendes, with whom she was sharing the quarantine. In the same way, it does not indicate if they are in relation to any musical production.

It is also worth mentioning, that the singer has not given traces of it in social networks. It is a fact that the couple does not usually publish times together, but not to this point, where you don’t even show up in a story of Instagram. Anyway, what is striking is not this fact, but the strange messages you have been sharing the successful artist.