The other favorite series to watch on VOD during quarantine

RELATED VIDEO – Artists released new songs from the landfill (04:12)

The confinement preventive in the middle of the pandemic by the new coronavirus has surged the consumption series from the house and the history that reigns above all is Game of Thrones.

The HBO production that ended on Sunday, may 20 of last year is the most viewed content on the platform VOD VTR, as revealed on the telecommunications operator.

The series, based on the saga of Story of Ice and Fire George R. R. Martin, ended after eight seasons and whose last chapter, The Iron Thronefulfills one year of its broadcast this Wednesday, putting an end to the journey of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei and Tyrion Lannister, Sansa and Arya Stark, and the rest of Westeros.

The second step of the podium is what it takes Chernobylthe series, which portrays the catastrophe that took place in the territory of the Soviet Union in 1986, when it exploded the nuclear plant.

Read also: What Daenerys, are you? Chilean egalitarian Emilia Clarke caught out in TikTok

In the third place is located Westworldthe science-fiction series starring Evan Rachel Wood, who this year premiered its third season.

Out of the podium is the chilean production Fugitives, which features performances by Néstor Cantillana, Benjamín Vicuña, Luis Gnecco, Blanca Lewin, Camila Hirane, Amparo Noguera, and Antonia Zegers, among others.

To this list also add Sex and the Citythe series brazilian The Warrior, The Outsiders, The Sopranos and The Walking Dead.

According to Sergio Rojas, manager of content and advertising VTR, lto disponibilización of the contents of HBO available from the 1st of march, changedor in great measure what users see in the plataforma VOD.

Read also: Sophie Turner showed in public his advanced pregnancy with Joe Jonas

“Tobefore the agreement, it was necessary to subscribe to the service HBO to see the content, what generated that these titles had less visualizations, “ he said.

In the same line, he added “when you open the access to this premium content the majority of newstros customers, these passed to be quickly in the top 10 of the most seen in the VOD, what that shows our customers are enjoying much isyou benefit”, he explained.

And the eeffect of the pandemic in the way that we consume series it is clear, as these past few months, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of VOD by nearly double.

Read also: Actor of “Twilight” was found dead alongside his girlfriend in Las Vegas

“From march 2019 to march 2020 increase in hours of consumption grew by 86% and if we compare it with the April 2019 and April 2020, the increase is of 126%,” said Rojas.

Even, the hours that we devote to this has changed with the quarantine. 15:00 and 00:00 hours were the favourite moments, but since march this happened at the after-hours, being from the 00:00 to 3:00 hours, on average.