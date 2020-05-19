The girls of Riverdale will appear in the animated series of FOX – The Simpsons – Spoiler Time

The girls of Riverdale they went out to stroll for a while and came up Springfield to spend a while at the side of Lisa Simpson in the new episode of The Simpsons.
Through EW, it has been shown the first glimpse of Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes in the famous animated series FOX who will participate in the penultimate episode of the season 31 entitled The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds.
The episode will premiere next Sunday, may 10, we see Lisa make a new friend call Addy, performed by Joey King (The Act), that he will introduce you to his group of friends who are a group of girls-rich and presumed: Bella-She (Reinhart), Sloan (Petsch) and Tessa Rose (Mendes).
The portrait of the girls Riverdale they look completely different to the version simpsonizada illustrator Adrien Noterdaem that you can see below: