The girls of Riverdale will appear in the animated series of FOX – The Simpsons – Spoiler Time

The girls of Riverdale they went out to stroll for a while and came up Springfield to spend a while at the side of Lisa Simpson in the new episode of The Simpsons.

Through EW, it has been shown the first glimpse of Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes in the famous animated series FOX who will participate in the penultimate episode of the season 31 entitled The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds.