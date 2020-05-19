The children of Beyonce and Brad Pitt, among the children of the world’s richest

While Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis decided to donate all his money to charitable causes and not to leave anything to their children, other celebrities already deposited a significant sum of money in the bank accounts of their heirs. The british company of toys, Electric Ride on Cars released the list of who are the children of the world’s richest in 2020.

The first post has it the crown prince of Morocco, Moulay El Hassan, 16, whose fortune today is estimated at one billion dollars. In the second place come the sons of Beyoncé and Jay Z, Blue Ivy and their brothers, the twins Sir and Rumi Carter, with 8 and almost 3 years, respectively, already have 500 million dollars split between the three. The third position of the list is for the children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Maddox (18), Pax (16) Zahara (15), Shiloh (13), Knox (11) and Vivienne (11). In total fortune amounts to some $ 250 million.

In the list are still the children of businesswoman and tv reality star Kim Kardashian and the rapper Kanye West, North (6), Saint (4), Chicago (2) and Psalm (1), who already have 40 million dollars in your bank account.

The sixth place was Valentina Paloma Pinault Hayek. His father is the French magnate François-Henri Pinault, owner of the conglomerate of luxury brands Kering, which form part of brands like Gucci, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent. And his mother is the actress of mexican origin Salma Hayek.



Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children North, and Saint.

The fortune of the girl of 12 years, is valued at $ 12 million, according to a trust that their parents created in her name. The couple met in April 2006 in an art exhibition in Venice. From that moment I was not separated any more. Valentina Paloma lives with her parents among the united States, England and France. It is trilingual and has three older brothers by his father.



Salma Hayek along with his blade Valentina Paloma. (@salmahayek)

On the list are other famous sons as True Thompson (2), daughter of Khloé Kardashian and the short basketball player Tristan Thompson, with $ 10 million. Phoebe Gates (17), the youngest daughter of Melinda and Bill Gates figure, with 10 million dollars. Suri Cruise (14), the only daughter in common Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has a fortune valued at $ 5 million.

Millie Bobby Brown (16) is also part of the list with 10 million dollars. However, the money in your account was earned by their own merit. He jumped to the fame thanks to her role of Eleven in the series of science fiction horror from Netflix, Stranger Things.

