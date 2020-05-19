Milla Jovovich “Taekwondo has influenced my movies Resident Evil”

The famous actress of ukraine, mentioned that she always felt attracted by martial arts and the Taekwondo in particular.

In the presentation of his latest film of the famous saga, called “Resident Evil”: The Final Chapter”, which will be released next 25th January, the actress Hollywood has revealed his affection for Korean culture, saying that even he loves Korean food and cooking, “bulgogi”.

“I’ve always been a fan of the Taekwondo and the martial arts,” said Jovovich during the press conference for his upcoming film in the Four Seasons Hotel in Jongno, Seoul, today, Friday. “I love martial arts films and, obviously, a lot of action movies Korean also have influenced our film. My daughter began to learn Taekwondo at the age of 3 years in Los Angelesbecause I like the martial arts. My love for Korean culture started with the Taekwondobut I also love the food there. Korea it is definitely my style.”

Jovovich he returned to take on the role of Alice in “Resident Evil”, which he has led for 15 years, since the first launch in the year 2002. The film is based on video games Capcom of the same name. She is now in her forties to early, but you can still fly onto a wiring in the fight against the zombies, which is mounted on a motorcycle.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_N8Qshp4zoI(/embed)

In the final episode of the series “Resident Evil”Alice is the only hope for human beings on earth, who are suffering from a lethal epidemic of T-virus that turns people into zombies. Alice returns to Raccoon City where you say that there is a vaccine to save the world.

The actress born in Ukraine he made his debut with “The Night Train to Kathmandu” in 1988, and came to stardom with a starring role in the film “The Fifth Element” (The fifth element) Luc Besson, where he shared the poster next to the laureate Bruce Willis.

In 2002, Jovovich starred in her first movie “Resident Evil”written and directed by Paul Anderson, who is now her husband. She claimed to be a fan of the popular series of video games and particularly of the protagonist: Alice. But it was his nature to become a star of action, which made it evolve into what it has now become an international success, reaching out to win over 1000 million dollars at the box office around the world.

Francisco Keller, Exclusive MasTKD