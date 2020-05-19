Does your last role? Gwyneth Paltrow returns in the first images of ‘The Politician’ for season 2

The crazy political series from Netflix, ‘The Politician’, returns with a second season where Payton prepares for the battle against the Senator Standish and his right hand.

Ben Platt returns as the protagonist with actors that we already knew, including his mother, Gwyneth Paltrow, recently he confessed that he wanted to retire from acting.

Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss or Bette Midler they will also be in the cast, as we can see in the first pictures.

‘The Politician’ will return with its second season, the June 19,, and its creator Ryan Murphy has already made clear its desire to close it with a season 3 in the future, where Payton is presented to the elections of the president of the united States.