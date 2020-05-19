Criticism of ‘Shadowhunters’: Hunters of adolescents

If you have 16 years and I found with

Shadowhunters

in Netflix (talk of the teens putting the conventional tv to watching series is already very prehistoric), so maybe I would be hooked. The channel formerly known as ABC Family, now called Freeform from this week, I knew very well what they were doing when it exploded the rights of the saga Cassandra Clare. Had not worked in the cinema, but she had enough popularity to get attention if you fit in tv (and actually had his legion of readers).

The starting point is not that it is revolutionary, and is clearly influenced by the sagas of Harry Potter and Twilight (in truth it was born as a fan-fiction Draco Malfoy trying to be a better person in a alternate reality). A girl named Clary Fray discovers on her 18th birthday that the world is full of magical creatures: there are witches, demons, and a race that are half human and half angels like her, a condition that her mother had hidden for all these years. It is a hunter of shadows, and will be involved in a fight supernatural where a young, attractive, shadowhunter as she will be in charge of teaching him how to survive.









The series, which in Spain emitted Netflix, is clear about what she wants to be: a small youth phenomenon that cale among the millenials. No matter what you think the viewers mature, so it is condescending to mess with certain aspects (for example, that Clary feels the irrepressible need to know more than a guy who looks like a dumbass in your first conversation). But McG, who also directed The Charlie’s angels is also a behind the scenes of the pilot and serves as executive producer, takes advantage of a somewhat blatant.

As you think you are in a league of its own, nor it takes too many pains to hire actors that are hard or that show a hint of naturalness. Katherine McNamara is tremendously pava as Clary, Dominic Sherwood is handsome manual as Jace and Emeraude Toubia is ridiculous pretending to be a girl to take up arms (next to Jace was part of the group of Hunters of shadows). Nor does it help that the cast adult, with a single scene makes it very clear who ever they hire to star in a series for people of your age (Maxim Roy as the mother is shameful).

As a person who is unfamiliar with the original material, I also miss a little bit of originality. For criticized and macho that outside the Twilight saga, at least Stephenie Meyer approached (and for some violated) the figure of the romantic vampire to a new generation, while Shadowhunters you do not have any differential element, at least at first glance. There is nothing that The vampire diaries or Grimm do not offer already on tv (and, in the case of the brothers Salvatore, had a touch more adult).

But your potential audience will probably think that sparks fly between Clary and Jace from the first moment, because they are very pretty (if there are people who say that between Castle and Beckett is no chemistry, because I think anything), and that the mythology is shaping up. Maybe you are right and with time you can leave a story a little bit decent (the idea of adapting a series has its appeal, and it is confirmed if you skip the traditional stuffing tv), but no one has died by trying to do a work for teens that is also a good product in general (why is the last album of Justin Bieber has sold so much? Because What do you mean it is a great song to have 15 or 35 years).









What is the height are a couple of visual effects quite well made for being so second. Not ceases to be surprising that they are unable to show a disco with a modern touch and underground (the guests look like some killed), but then the demons have some ways just as troubling when it is manifested. It has rained a lot since Buffy.







