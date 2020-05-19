Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian broke relations for five years | Instagram

Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian do not talk from 5 years ago. This was revealed revealed Caitlyn in “I’m A Celeb”.

Jenner 70 years old, spoke with their colleagues in the show “I’m A Celeb” on the still squeamish topic of declared transgender in the year 2014.

And while most of his famous family supported him in his decision, Caitlyn revealed that Khloe it was very annoying during the time that lasted the process of their transition, without emgargo, not sure what her problem was.

When questioned to Caitlyn to whom he confessed first about her transition, she replied: “The first were the children, I started with Brandon, my son, and he said to me: ‘Dad, I’ve always been proud to be your son, but I had never been so proud of you as now.”

I went with every one of the children and Khloe for some reason I was bothered by something during this whole process. It’s been five or six years and really have not spoken with her since then.”

Caitlyn looked sad by the bad event of not having any communication with one of their daughters to false, and added: “we Were very close, the man since I was 5 years old, I really don’t know which are your problems.”

Caitlyn Jenner (before Bruce Jenner) he married the mother of Khloe , Kris in 1991 (when I still respected his identity) and was the stepfather of Kim, Kourtney and Rob for more than 20 years.

Caitlyn and Kris (well, actually Bruce and Kris) broke up in the year 2014, a year after that Bruce announced that she was transgender and came out to the world as Caitlyn. Khloe has always expressed that it is difficult to the relationship they have from then.

Khloe Kardashian was very upset by the way Caitlyn tried to your mom Kris after they are separated.

Specifically Khloe I was furious by the book of memories of Caitlyn that came out in 2017, “The Secrets of My Life”, which alleges that Kris I knew that he was transgender when they were still together.

She accused Caitlyn to offend the family publicly as well as take advantage of your mom criticizing among their memories.

Despite the relationship so damaged Khloe, Caitlyn he also told his colleagues from the show that she was sad to miss the Thanksgiving with your family.

Today I know that both sides of my family, the Kardashian-Jenner and Jenner are taking their appropriate Thanksgiving dinners.” “Normally on this day I go from one home to another and is probably the first time that I won’t be there.”

In fact, Khloe it was not the dinner that we made Kylie for your cumpleños. Even, if they have communication some day, it will be like talking to a completely different person…