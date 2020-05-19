Because Bugatti does not want to sell cars to Tom Cruise

there are some Hollywood stars who ls love appear opulecnia with cars exotic, and Tom Cruise is one of them.

The well-known actor was one of the first actors to acquire the exclusive Bugatti Veyron in the year 2005.

The topic today that the Hollywood star could not return to get a new Bugatti, because that is one of the famous banned by the luxurious brand of cars French.

The reason for this veto is the bad publicity that the actor gave to the brand in 2006 during the presentation of the third film of “Mission Impossible”, movie directed by JJ Abrams.

And is that Cruise was recorded having serious problems when trying to open the door of the Veyron, that this valued at 1.2 million dollars, to come out of his partner, Katie Holmes, waiting in the passenger seat.

The action lasted several seconds and many of those who have seen the scene accused Bugatti of the Veyron is a car which is poorly designed.

By these comments, the French brand suffered great damage to their reputation and, since then, added to Tom on the blacklist, preventing you can buy a new model of the firm.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riR-yw0S5xs(/embed)