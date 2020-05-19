a hymn of quarantine made by Christina Aguilera 20 years before

“I feel like I’ve been locked up tight for a century of lonely nights waiting for someone to release me”. With that line opened Christina Aguilera “Genie in a Bottle”his debut single, which led her to stardom and cemented as a pop icon.

It was impossible not to tune in MTV and see all the time to a mesmerizing and young Aguilera dancing in a dark beach with a group of friends, without a doubt “Genie in a Bottle” was a success that resulted in the popularity lists: number one in 21 countries and with a legacy abismanteso it was sampled by Camila’s Hair and the Disney movie “Descendants” included a version in their soundtrack.

But beyond the event, nobody was going to portend that to 20 years of its release, “Genie in a Bottle” was going to be transformed into a hymn of quarantinedescribing the perfection that is the isolation, confinement and the despair to get rid of the four walls of the home.

“A century of lonely nights”

Although the quarantine in Chile began in march, and to date it’s only been 2 months, it seems that llevaramos an eternity of confinement. That is what is described by Christina Aguilera in the first line of “Genie in a Bottle”, where reflects that the time in isolation is perceived in a very different way.

“My body says ‘let’s go’ but my heart says ‘no’…”

It is the crossroads that ails us what be worth to be locked up? We don’t know if it will be worth it, but we do know that we contribute to prevent the spread mass of the COVID-19, by the same for more than the body wants to go out to enjoy life, to be able to feel the outside air and to go have fun to any disk or square, deep down inside us we know that is not right to all, therefore we opted to stay at home.

“Hormones running around at the speed of light, but that does not mean that it will be this night”

Love in the time of quarantine is somewhat complexbecause you must not only stay home, but that you should also avoid contact with people. The sexting it has been a tool that has been able to help inhibit a little bit of that desire, which is now impossible, but at the same time the experience is not the same as being skin to skin. Even so we know that when the end of all this, be able to enjoy the intimate as before and not through a screen.

It is for this reason and more, that “Genie in a Bottle” is a hymn of quarantine, ahead of its time, a hit that probably never had more meaning than today and for the same reason seems to be one of those few songs mainstream that transcend the years, this time thanks to the pandemic generated by the Coronavirus, and obviously the talent of Christina Aguilera that gave life to this song back in the 1999.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIDWgqDBNXA(/embed)