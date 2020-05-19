A decade of ‘Lost’, the series that revolutionized the tv fiction

The 22 of September of 2004, long before the domain of the platforms of ‘streaming’, a series beginning to revolutionize the television fiction with a pilot episode, filmed in island of Oahu (Hawaii), which then broke records as the most expensive produced in the history of television and that, for six seasons, has hooked tens of millions of people around the planet.

Almost six years later, on 23 may 2010, ‘Lost’ was close to six deliveries which led to all kinds of theories and that garnered a legion of admirers as perhaps never before had gotten another television fiction. He did it with a double episode final issued simultaneously -something then novel – in all of the countries in which it is relayed to the series.

The production of the channel ‘ABC’ american concluded for many viewers without answering all the questions of the complex web woven throughout the six seasons, in which commuters survivors of flight 815 of Oceanic Airlines, between the cities of Sydney and Los Angeles, pass through all kinds of experiences on an island apparently deserted Pacific after the loss of the aircraft.

Of phenomenon fan cult series, the rumors about a possible return of ‘Lost’ have not stopped ringing during the last decade, although both the performer and the responsible of the production have been commissioned to thwart the hopes of the followers in the last times, as did the actress Evangeline Lilly (Kate in the series) to point out to Entertainment Weekly that “I do not like neither the returns nor the ‘remakes’”.

“No, there is not ‘Lost’. I don’t know if you can do it again. It might be good, but would always be compared to the first. Let her alone, let her be what he was, fabulous, wonderful. It was, I believe, something that changed the lives of many people”, assured the daily Observer a few days ago Jean Higgins, executive producer of ‘Lost’.