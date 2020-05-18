‘The New Mutants’: film Fox still come to the big screen

The film directed by Josh Boone for the time being does not have a new release date.

Although the pandemic coronavirus has resulted in all of the films whose premieres were scheduled for this year, there is a particular tape that had already been delayed several times in previous years. We talk about The New Mutants, the movie inspired by Marvel Comics that takes making wait for no one, if not two years, and even now they could be three.

Some weeks ago, Disney revealed its new schedule of releases rescheduled from July this year onwards. The measure applied to tapes of Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios), and Fox Searchlight Pictures (now Searchlight Pictures); however, the absence of this film did not go unnoticed. This led fans to speculate on a possible release via streaming service or on demand, such as happened previously with the tape Trolls: World Tour of Universal Pictures.

According to the website The Hollywood Reporter, The New Mutants even arriving at the cinema, despite all the rumors. While the film briefly appeared on Amazon with the possibility of preordenarlo, the tape was removed hours later. This would have resulted because this was the date that was programmed in the system if retained its premiere in April.

The New Mutants, a feature film starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams and Charlie Heaton, I originally intended to see the light in February of 2018. So as not to compete with Deadpool 2, went to April 2018 and then to August 2019 to avoid X-Men: Dark Phoenix. After Disney buys Fox, the film was scheduled for April 2020, but the closure of cinemas as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 eliminated this possibility.

We will still have to wait to know what will be the new release date, but for now the film The New Mutants remains in the limbo of premieres by confirm. Then, we leave you the official trailer of the tape.

(Cover picture: Fox)