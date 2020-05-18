The DCEU is “fixed” with the release of ‘Wonder Woman ‘1984’

The future of the so-called DCEU is in the most uncertainty since its creation, for after the failures with ‘Batman v Superman: Down of Justice’, ‘Justice League’ and ‘Suicide Squad’ it has been opted for movies solo, which apparently is giving good fruit, and the recent trailer of the heroine, played by Gal Gadot seems like it is forgetting your past, because everything indicates that ‘Wonder Woman ‘ 1984’ would fix the DCEU.

The arrival of movies such as ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Shazam!’ once again DC on the radar, as the cinema of superheroes was becoming a monopoly of Marvel Studios, but these tapes solo DC did flip to the hearings to this “franchise”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfM7_JLk-84(/embed)

The first trailer of this heroine finally arrived and was surprised by the freshness that shows to be located in the 80’s and it seems that the ‘Wonder Woman ‘ 1984’ would fix the DCEU, to put some things clear, among them, get away from these films that has all the style of Zack Snyder.

Perhaps some of the details of ‘Batman v Superman: Down of Justice’ to be forgotten within the new movie, because as we remember, in this tape they were unaware of the existence of the metahumanos until the arrival of Superman, but in the trailer for ‘Wonder Woman ‘ 1984’ we see that fight in the middle of a shopping centre and even to destroy the security cameras with her tiara, this may not be enough for the emergence of evidence of its existence within this universe.

Do you forget the past of Wonder Woman within the DCEU? Maybe this are some of the things that will happen from now on to try to give battle to Marvel Studios and create a universe a little better structured.