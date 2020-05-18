Surprise! … Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have new collaboration | Music

That Shawn Mendes and Camila Hair they have a wonderful relationship is something that at this point no one puts it in doubt. Have proven to be great friends that share good times and, occasionally, music.

In 2015 surprised us with I know what you did last summer, a topic which highlighted that they form a good tandem. Well, it seems that now is coming a second part, a continuation of that first collaboration.

They have already made some reference, in a network that confirms that we will return to see them singing together. For the moment we refer to this new material as IKWYDLS2.

We still do not know any details of this new theme that is brought between the hands but we have already been able to enjoy the small advances in the networks of both. There is a video clip that seems that will revolve around the relationship of a couple. She is a waitress and what we’re wondering after seeing those first few seconds is if there will be a kiss between them, because since then, everything points to that the thing gets very hot.

It has already mounted a big hype around this launch. At once have multiplied the comments of followers and friends who are eager to launch. “Do you just die all after seeing this?”, was wondering Julia Michaels. “How dare you. How dare you”, he added Ryan Tedder while HRVY he shared a flame of fire.

And is that networks are burning with the desire of knowing more detail of this collaboration that promises. Surely you will come back to especularse about a relationship beyond friendship between them is that the images we have seen invite you to think of a love of those that fill out folders.

“Mom, we’re hungry”, he wrote a fan Camila. “The dinner is about more suddenly than you can imagine”, answered she. And said and done. The couple has already announced that this same Friday, June 21 we will enjoy this new release. What better way to welcome the summer!

We already know that it is called Misswhat we still don’t have clear is if in this topic we will listen to singing in Spanish, the canadian, or whether it will do it that is more accustomed to. Be that as it may, we are looking forward to.

Since then, the singer is unstoppable. After seeing her act together to Alejandro Sanz in his concert in Madrid, and see their name in the track list of the album of collaborations Ed Sheeran, completed the podium with this new theme along with Mendes.