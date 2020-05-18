Quarantine deluxe, Vera Wang and her 70, crime, tech and more

Mick Jagger passed the quarantine in his mansion in France, while Vera Wang shows a sculptural body, to the 70! There are famous victims of hackers and Dakota Johnson fight against depression.
76 years old, a year after his heart surgery, the pandemic coronavirus found in his mansion in France the leader of the Rolling Stones. But why is it that in France and not in England, your country? The reason is that the quarantine surprised him in his mansion in France where he is resting and dedicated to take care of yourself. Mick Jagger is “locked up” in his mansion of the EIGHTEENTH century, bought in 1982, and serves as a refuge and disconnection. It has 20 hectares of park and it was from there where Mick took part in the concert, virtual One World Together at Home we hosted Lady Gaga in favor of the World Health Organization (WHO) last month. Also from there was launched the 25th of April, the last unreleased song of the legendary band, Living in a Ghost Town, which, as he explained the same on their social networks, had been recorded in the study prior to the confinement. On the 26th of July will comply 77, but do not know where to be held, if so then you will have stopped the disease that is gripping the world, and if it will be allowed to travel. But don’t complain because you live in the rural landscape to the southwest of Parií, the Chateäu of the Fourchette, and breeding sheep, has a large vegetable garden and as a therapy says that he prunes the rose bushes, cut vegetables and do exercises recommended by the doctors that he had surgery. A healthy life.
VERA WANG: GODDESS 70
She is a very famous in the world of fashion design, especially in regard to wedding dresses, many of them very famous like Mariah Carey, Victoria Beckham, Chelsea Clinton, Ivanka Trump and many more. It’s called Vera Wang, from decades ago is recognized as such and by being the “arch-enemy” of Anna Wintour, because they say that in the past (decades ago) when I worked for an editor at Vogue US she was going to be chosen to fill the position of creative director of Vogue, but Anna grabbed it. Well, black stories aside, now Vera is in the news due to the amazing physical condition that shows in their networks. To the 70, this woman is a descendant of japanese shows not only its iconic slimness, but a perfect state of the body, with abdominal “marked” as if it were a young girl. Despite the filters used to display your photos, it is undeniable the effort you make to keep your body. The who designed the three wedding gowns for Kim Kardashian, it takes care of a lot of, although some stand out for their genetics (was always thin, sometimes too much) and calls attention. She was a figure skater artistic in his teens and is an athlete to full.
HACKS, THE CRIME THAT AFFECTS THOUSANDS OF FAMOUS
Among the crimes most current and dangerous, are those made by hackers to access private accounts or kept secrets for winning at the expense of extortion or to harm someone. Now, the secrets of contracts, finance agreements and all sorts of many famous landmarks are in danger, because it was hacked to the lawyer of the stars more important and will require US$ 21 million not to reveal the secrets of such figures as Madonna, Elton John and Lady Gaga, Barbra Streissand, and many others. Hackers attacked the web site of Allen Grubman, the lawyer who represents a long list of celebrities. Stole 756 gigabytes of critical data. Many are the famous of Hollywood who are in danger after hacking into the law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks, specialized in media and entertainment with headquarters in New York. As reported from the law firm, the hackers will demand no less than $ 21 million to not disclose the personal details of the stars, as the contracts of Madonna for her tours and other confidential issues. In addition to data, phone numbers, and private data from clients such as Barry Manilow, Rod Stewart, Lil Nas X The Weeknd, U2, Drake, Christina Aguilera, Bruce Springsteen and Nicki Minaj, other clients are actors Priyanka Chopra, Robert Deniro, and Sofia Vergara or athletes LeBron James and Mike Tyson.
DAKOTA JOHNSON: DEPRESSION AND STRUGGLE
Mental health has always been like the cinderella of the stories related to the integrity of the people and a few times it speaks of the problems of mental health, as it is another type of ailment. However, there are celebrities who dare to talk about it, as the young and famous Dakota Johnson, who stated in an interview that you’re struggling with depression. “I’ve struggled with depression since I was young, since I was 15 or 14 years,” said the actress of 50 shades of Grey in an interview with Marie Claire USA. “That was when, with the help of professionals, I said something like: ‘Oh, this is something that I end up fallin’”. Johnson says he has learned to find the beautiful part of their depression because it is able to “feel the world”. “I understand that I have a lot of complexities, but don’t become the problem of another person.” Johnson says that his brain moves “at a million miles per minute” and that has a lot of work to “purge thoughts and emotions”, something that helps a “lot of therapy” as well as combat also your anxiety and panic attacks. Daughter and granddaughter of famous (her mother Melanie Griffith and father Don Johnson, her grandmother is Tippi Hedrin) is currently in couple with Cris Martin, ex-husband of Gwyneth Paltrow.