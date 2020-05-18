Quarantine deluxe, Vera Wang and her 70, crime, tech and more

76 years old, a year after his heart surgery, the pandemic coronavirus found in his mansion in France the leader of the Rolling Stones. But why is it that in France and not in England, your country? The reason is that the quarantine surprised him in his mansion in France where he is resting and dedicated to take care of yourself. Mick Jagger is “locked up” in his mansion of the EIGHTEENTH century, bought in 1982, and serves as a refuge and disconnection. It has 20 hectares of park and it was from there where Mick took part in the concert, virtual One World Together at Home we hosted Lady Gaga in favor of the World Health Organization (WHO) last month. Also from there was launched the 25th of April, the last unreleased song of the legendary band, Living in a Ghost Town, which, as he explained the same on their social networks, had been recorded in the study prior to the confinement. On the 26th of July will comply 77, but do not know where to be held, if so then you will have stopped the disease that is gripping the world, and if it will be allowed to travel. But don’t complain because you live in the rural landscape to the southwest of Parií, the Chateäu of the Fourchette, and breeding sheep, has a large vegetable garden and as a therapy says that he prunes the rose bushes, cut vegetables and do exercises recommended by the doctors that he had surgery. A healthy life.