Prepare series of “The Curse” for streaming

The franchise of horror japanese The Curse will come to digital platforms in a new series entitled Ju-On: Origins to be released on the 3rd of July, and the first trailer was already released.

In the new installment of Netflix in partnership with NBC Universal Entertainment Japan, will the investigator paranormal called “Odajima,” and the celebrity TV “Haruka Honjo,” those who begin to experience supernatural events that leads to the famous haunted house which was released in the early movies at the beginning of the decade of 2000, which subsequently united States adapted to the western public under the title the Grudge, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The classic franchise is based on real events that occurred over 40 years ago, however, the next production of the giant of the streaming present a story more terrifying than estelarizan actors japanese Yoshiyoshi Arakawa and Yuina Kuroshima.

It should be recalled that a recent remake of the Grudge was released on 3 January 2020, with performances from Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Chon, Betty Gilpin, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver; the direction was by Nicolas Pesce and as a producer Sam Raimi who directed the trilogy of Spider-Man.