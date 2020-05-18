Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande prepare theme TOGETHER: ”Stuck With U”

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, come together for the first time in their careers with the forthcoming premiere of his new theme music, “Stuck With U”, in what will be one of the collaborations most awaited pop.

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande released track together



In their official accounts of Instagram, Ariana Grande and the canadian Justin Bieber, got to know the news of the launch of “Stuck With U”their first track together, the next 8 may.

“Stuck With U, me and my friend @justinbieber. I am very grateful to announce that my friend and I we’ve partnered with @ 1strcf and @sb_projects in this release”.

The release of “Stuck With U” from Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande also comes with one more surprise, as the funds raised with their first track together, will be donated to children of professionals who are fighting the COVID-19.

According to the publication, Ariana Grande, the profits of “Stuck With U” will go to a foundation that grants scholarships to children of health care workers, emergency medical technicians (EMT), paramedics, police officers and firefighters who serve during the pandemic.

You may be interested: Ariana Grande clarifies the rumours about her rivalry with Victoria Justice

Fans join Bieber and Ariana Grande

After sharing your publication announcing the upcoming release of “Stuck With U”, Ariana Grande also released to its 183 million followers on Instagram that can be part of the official video for the theme.

Ariana Grande has posted on his official Instagram a snippet instrumental of “Stuck With U,” and asked fans to record a video with music showing the activities that give them peace of mind during the quarantine period.

From videos of her fans dancing, playing with your pets or your loved ones, Ariana Grande has assured fans that all have the same chance of being included in the video for “Stuck With U” with Justin Bieber.