It the return of the Avengers! First reactions of ‘Avengers Damage Control’

The Movie Universe of Marvel (MCU) has been extended beyond the borders of film and television, as it has come to video games and this weekend has been revealed andl behind-the-scenes of ‘Avengers Damage Control’, show where some of the reactions of this title.

A few weeks ago, Marvel Studios reported that it would launch a video game of virtual reality where the user will use a armor of Iron Man built by the technology of Wakandain order to join the Avengers and defeat a new threat.

So, after several advances of this ambitious game, it has been revealed on Youtube the behind the scenes of ‘Avengers Damage Control’, where you can see the equipment that will be used by the participants, others reveal that some actors in the MCU participated in the recording of it.

It was also revealed that there are no remote controls, but with a certain pose of the hands, the user will be able to unleash a power of attorney given in relation to some heroes of Marvel Studios

This game as it is in virtual reality and people should use any special equipment, only you will be able to play in the facilities dedicated to these types of projects called The VOID.

Unfortunately, these labs are located in certain cities of the united States as Anaheim, Santa Monica, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, New York, Plano and Washingtonand , similarly, are in Canada, like Edmonton, Mississauga and Toronto but if you have the opportunity to travel, tickets are now available on its official website.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fxul6cx-_JQ(/embed)