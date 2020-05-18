It is rumored that Katie Holmes might be pregnant

After revealing photographs of her romance with Jamie Foxx, it is believed that the actress might give her a little sister Suri

Their romance just was confirmed last week when they revealed photos of both taken hand-in-hand. Now, the latest news is that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are expecting a child together.

According to the magazine NW, Katie, 38 years of age, it has “three months pregnant”and is hoping to welcome a little girl.

“Katie I had always wanted to have another baby and knew that her biological clock was going and, finally, happen!!!?, told a source to the publication.

The same source says that the couple “is a perfect moment?, eventually their romance has been made public.

“Katie always wanted a brother to Suri and, now, you will have a little sister,” added the source.

Katie has an 11-year old daughter, Suri, which she had with her ex-husband Tom Cruise, who split in 2012 after 6 years of marriage.

Situation curious about this possible event is that the fans of the actress speculated about this event at the time confirmed the news of his courtship with Foxx, last week.

A fan tweeted: “Wonderful 2 c #katieholmes & #jamiefoxx finally able to go together in public after so much time together. #predictions Katie Holmes you are pregnant … (sic)”.

