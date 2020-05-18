Elsa Hosk, Hailey Bieber and Katie Holmes show us that the black color is not (for nothing) boring

For many the color black is boring and wear it for the day-to-day in the form of total look you can remind the styles of mourning of yesteryear. With the intention of break all those stigmas and urban legends, this tonality -so the entire life – comes in the form of three outfits totally casual of the hand of Hailey Bieber, Elsa Hosk and Katie Holmes. The reason? Show us how perfect you can be and inspire us for this time of half-time.

Transparency say goodbye to the summer

The time has come to start to rush our looks summer, and what better way than to do it as a Victoria’s Secret model, Elsa Hosk. With shorts skin and a see-through blouse polka dot, which was part of the cast of angels of the lingerie brand shows that this color is perfect for the nights more glamorous.





Black + grey, a couple classic that never disappoints

We’ve become big fans of the style of Katie Holmes, and their latest outputs as well show us this. By creating combinations with garments opposite as a few shorts and a thick woollen sweater, the actress shows us a casual look for those days that does neither very cold nor very hot.





The finish oversize mola all

We know that Hailey Bieber likes the style oversize and yesterday, we returned him to demonstrate with a styling cool where the tacks were taking control of the situation. It is possible that this styling is finished in order to convince his legion of fans, and inspire thousands of girls eager to start the season autumn lavishing style.





Jacket denim Martine Rose, 1.554 euros.

Printed t-shirt from PacSun, 22,96 eur.

Pants denim of Martine Rose, 1.303 euros.

Leather boots from Saint Laurent, 1.295 euros.

Sunglasses from Celine, us $ 169.

Bag of skin “Timeless Box Bag” Chanel.

Pictures | Gtres