A Great Big World singing with Christina Aguilera, El Siglo de Torreón

The duo Grammy, A Great Big World, has returned with a new single titled Fall on me with the pop-star six times winner of the same award, Christina Aguilera.

In addition, the duo (Ian Axel and Chad King) performed the song for the first time on american television next to Christina Aguilera on Sunday at the American Music Awards 2019, broadcast live from Los Angeles.

This was a special meeting for the group and the singer, who appeared on the same stage in 2013.

“This song came to me in a day that I was reflecting on my past, thinking about the family, friends, loved ones, and what the future will bring,” Aguilera says in a statement.

“For me, this song represents to feel a connection and find peace with the experiences of life past and present”, adds the artist.

“It seems like yesterday when we climbed up to the stage, in LOVE with Christina,” recalls A Great Big World.

“We were very nervous, excited and hopeful. It felt like crossing a door and enter a very new chapter, in a completely new world, of truth. But it is also like coming home and playing with one of our partners and favourite friends again. We can’t wait this time and we’re grateful to go back,” he reflects. Sustained chords of piano and strings, Fall on me unfolds like a ballad that bold binds the delicate delivery of Axel, and a rotation moving of Aguilera.

Culminates with an invitation reassuring and motivating: “Falls on me with open arms. Falls on me from where you are”, performed by both vocalists. Of course, the collaboration revives and amplifies the chemistry of A Great Big World and Aguilera found together with the theme of 2013 is Say Something, winner of the Grammy award winning and six times Platinum.

“While the latter explored the breaking point of a relationship, Fall on me highlights the eternal force that is shared between lovers,” says Aguilera. Fall on me set the stage for the third material of long duration of the group in 2020.

Recently signed with S-Curve Records / BMG, A Great Big World is in the process of giving the final touches to the disc, and will reveal many more details and surprises soon.

A Great Big World silently left an impression on listeners around the world through instruments tender, letters, faith, and a glimmer of hope undeniable.