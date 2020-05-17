The man froze ‘The shot’ by Michael Jordan

(Editor’s note: This article was originally published February 14, 2013)

One of the photographs most remembered by the public is, definitely, the last shot that Jordan did with the uniform of the Chicago Bulls, missing 6.6 seconds in game 6 of the final against the Utah Jazz, and that ultimately give him his sixth title. However, very few know that this photo was taken by a latino, Fernando Medina, who came two years to the united States, is of puerto rican origin and learned English thanks to his mother pushed him to do this.

His work has been primarily in the area of sports, and has done, among other means, to agency US Presswire, and is currently photographer of the Orlando Magic. Exclusively for ESPN The Magazine Mexico, Fernando tells us about the before and the after of the more famous photo that you have and that certainly is the most remembered by the fans of Jordan.

–What came to mind when Michael Jordan stole the ball from Karl Malone with 6.6 seconds on the clock and began the offensive which eventually would give him his sixth title?

–Be prepared if at the last second he had the opportunity of the winner. There was no doubt, in that we were there, the shot would Jordan, so I prepared the focus of my camera to be at the right time when MJ made the launch. The rest is history. You pass many things by the head, but what is more important is to have the shot and not make any mistakes.

The lance that gave him the sixth scepter to the Bulls, captured by Fernando Medina Fernando Medina/NBAE/Getty Images

“Jordan had launched hundreds of shots like this in the past, but the clock, the fans and also that was the last shot of Jordan with the Bulls uniform, made it so special. You can simply lose yourself among the gazes and expressions of the people at the time of the shooting.”

–After the shooting of Jordan, do you realize what you had taken or were you more concerned about a follow-up to the celebration? If so, when did you realize from the photo that you’ve achieved?

–When the game had finished I was assigned to cover the Bulls on his return to the hotel. When the bus finally came, I joined the photographer of the NBA Andy Bernstein, the world-famous photographer Walter Looss (the two were also in the bus of the Bulls) and the player Ron Harper, who carried the championship trophy.

“We are heading for the suite of Michael Jordan, who played the piano that was in his room, along with a cigar and drinking champagne from the bottle. He sang “I Want to be like Mike” (from the commercial of Gatorade on him). It was a scene surreal: Andy, Walter and I fotografiándolo along with two members of the NBA filming it all, too, lit by a few spotlights and the lights of the camera.

“When Jordan finished celebrating, as a half-hour later, we come to Dennis Rodman, who was in a chair next to Carmen Electra, as we continued our way to the elevator, and after having taken the last photo of the night, Andy and I decided to go to a photo lab in Salt Lake City, where the NBA had arranged for the local so that we could reveal and print the photos from that night. There was where I saw for the first time the photo. Do not saw her again until he appeared in ESPN Magazine.”

–What medium was first published that picture?

–The first occasion was in the special that made ESPN Magazine on “the NBA finals”

. –The photo immediately became very famous. What are you affected to you as a professional or how you changed the life of that picture?

–Personally and professionally there was no change in my life. I just enjoy taking photos, and I’m always looking to capture the best shot in the next game that I touch cover.

–What would you say is the best photo you’ve taken in your life, or you have any other which will win?

–Is definitely one of the most famous and the most seen by the public. I have taken so many photos that it is very difficult to choose my favorite. But if I have to choose one, it would probably be in the that is with my four children.

