Spike Tv: ‘The Decameron’ and the pandemic Peak TV

This Owl was not able to find another book more in keeping with these times of quarantine ‘The Decameron’ of the writer Giovanni Boccaccio (Florence 1313-1375). A work that gave a starting point to the modernity of the literary in the beginning of the great Revival.

To the popular imagination, the work is famous because it has to do with your argument: the stories carnal, erotic, sinful and anticlerical containing a mixed group of young people (seven women and three men of the upper class florentine who autorrecluyeron for ten days in a villa in the outskirts), with the purpose to flee from the dreaded ‘black plague’ that swept through the city. With the passage of time were the stories of those boys that inspired to film productions of content picaresque, as the film of Pier Paolo Pasolini, of a similar title, and even ‘The Series Rosa’.

But the terrible ‘bubonic plague’ or ‘black plague’ it had not been shown to the general public in the movies or TV series. And is that the plague, depicted by Boccaccio, which hit his hometown of Florence and all of Europe, leaving the stratospheric figure of ¡¡50 million dead!!, according to recent studies, has many similarities with the coronavirus of today. In the beginning of his work, the author tries to explain the origin of the plague: ‘it Came from the east by the silk route’. The route came from, effectively, of the Asia. China, specifically. The Covid-19 arrived from Asia, China, specifically. First match. At first, they thought that they were vessels of genoese merchants who brought the plague in Europe, but rigorous historiographical research point to a concrete fact.

The plague brought the mongol invaders converted to Islam from Central Asia, who arrived to the port of Caffa, an Italian enclave in the Black Sea of Crimea. Thousands of mongolians besieged for weeks by launching their catapults balls of fire and stone over the walled city. When they thought that they could not resist more, the italians no longer received most of the bombing and their lookouts observed in wonder that the invaders one by one they were crumbling to the ground by the thousands. The had been attacked by the plague.

At first it was thought that it was the black rat the culprit of transferring the deadly epidemic to Europe. But in 1894 the scientists Alexandre Yersin and Kitasato Shibasaburo discovered that it was a flea (yersina pestis) transmitting the deadly virus. The flea came with the mounts the skin of animals without the Polish of the mongols and that has infected the thousands of rats that prowled the camp of the army sitiador of the port of Caffa. There began the terrible extermination. The legend said that the few mongol survivors, with their catapults threw bodies infected of their dead within the city to infect the italians.

However, what is certain is that the rats, as good polizontas, boarded hundreds of ships that sailed to return to the Italian peninsula. In each port down the rodents and their fleas. When they died, the rats, the fleas jumped to humans. Second match with the coronavirus, who also argue the scientists, animals -in this case bats and pigs – had to see it in the origin of the pandemic in Wuhan, China.

Boccaccio equally explained about the infection and the symptoms: ‘Is transmitted between humans by speaking, when dealing with the sick, by touching their clothes or personal objects’. But the author also described the ravages caused by the disease, because he published his work in 1353, six years after the plague diezmara to your city.

Manifested itself in the groin and in the armpits, where they left a ‘bulbas’ (hence the name bubonic plague). Then I poured some horrible black spots on the body and when it exploded the ‘bulbas’ gave off a foul smell. According to Giovanni: ‘there Were few who were cured, but all before the third day of the appearance of the signals before those, who earlier, who later died’. As she sang, Federico Moura’s group Virus: ‘The target is circular’. I turn off the tv.