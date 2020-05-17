So is the routine of Michelle Obama to get legs and abs of “steel”

Michelle Obama to its 55-year shared in social networks what is the exercise that makes Shutterstock

Michelle Obama it is today one of the people with the greatest influence in the world. In addition to being the former first lady of the united States, a mother of two teenagers, and participate in various social causes, became a point of reference in fashion and style as well as an influencer on Instagram, where plasma your busy schedule. With more than 35 million followers on social networks, a posting in particular caught the attention of the users: the workout that performs all of the morning.

Advocate of social causes and protomora of the campaign Let’s Move! (Movámonos, in Spanish) since 2010, met with community leaders, educators, medical professionals, parents, among others, in a national effort to address the challenge of obesity in the united States. In this way, everything that promotes on their networks is directly related to a healthy lifestyle.

In this context, Michelle Obama shared a message especially for the fans that hate getting up to go to the gym, but once you are in motion, you know that it was worth it: “you don’t always feel good the moment you do sport. But once you’ve done it, I’m always happy to have gone to the gym”, dictates the posting with a picture of her while she performs a lunge with weight.

What is certain is that it is the lunges are a localized exercise that works multiple parts of the body. Among them, the quadriceps, calves, buttocks and abdominals, the most lauded by their followers. In addition to being a localized exercise, is aerobic and anaerobic, enabling it to work throughout the body. “Work on the lunge is fundamental to acquire strength in the legs, which are the muscle bigger that we have. In addition, it is one of the exercises to complete,” he said to Infobae Claudio Lescanoa degree in sports performance on the exercise that made the former first lady.

One of the details of this type of exercise is that it can be performed with or without weight. In the case of Obama, he does it with a ball to perform the exercise. For expert sports performance, weight is always recommended but it all depends on how much you can support each person: “I Always recommend working with weight, but a very important point is that the coach should be making sure that it is well-made technique. That is to say, the weight that each person raise this directly related to what each can lift, which goes hand in hand with the physical condition of the person”.

“The correct technique to perform this exercise is a step length towards the front, so that it is the knee at an angle of 90 degrees with respect to the ground, the same thing should happen with the back knee. The body must remain straight, perpendicular towards the ground in order not to overburden the lumbar area,” explained Lescano.

As for the technique to work with weight, according to the specialist, there are many variants. From lunges with leap, with steps or alternating. In the case of the first lady, the lunge that makes is the alternate: “With the ball up, the person can go forward or backward and do repetitions. It is important that the person or the trainer, be aware that the knee is not ahead of the tip of the feet. In addition with each lunge you can lift with one arm the weight and go varying from one side to the other.

