Miranda Kerr shows her (huge) engagement ring on Snapchat

Typical: You take a selfie with the filter Snapchat that the whole world uses and the protagonist of your picture is… your engagement ring!

As was the case for the beautiful model Miranda Kerr, 33-year-old, who on Sunday decided to take a selfie, a common and casually popped the engagement ring he gave his fiance and CEO of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel, 26-year-old.

Gorgeous and happier than ever before, the model enjoys the preparations of your wedding and it can’t hide how excited she is for this new stage to the side of the owner of the application.

They are more in love than ever.

(Instagram)



The pair became engaged last July 20 and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel he announced it on his account Instagram with a fun photo where aparecián his cartoons and a great sneak peek your dream ring.