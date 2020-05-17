Katie Holmes go out to party in New York with polka dot dress

It seems that Katie Holmes no longer makes a mistake, at least in terms of fashion is concerned. In 2019, the actress of 40 years, it has become a new benchmark in the dressing for women around the world that are identified with your style elegant and sensual without a lot of effort, from how to wear a classic jacket tweed with jeans and succeed in the attempt, as well as redefining the revenge look and, instead of opt for a dress that will make your ex regret they have finished with you, to achieve the same effect with a really comfortable look composed by a few mom jeansa bralette tissue and a cardigan oversize.

Katie Holmes in New York with a bralette and cardigan Khaite. © AKGS

Since then, there is no public appearance of the protagonist of Dawson”s Creek that does not generate expectation and that, in fact, exceeded. Such has been the case of their most recent look of party in New York, a short dress crossed long sleeves with shoulders straight and stamping of large moles, which combined with a white bag of square shape brand Frame Them Cube and black stockings transparent.

The actress took the hair up with shiny effectwith lips nude, eye shadow, bronze, and minimal jewelry.

Her stylist, Allison Bornstein, shared an image of the successful outfit, and commented: ‘This is my party dress ideal. Who doesn’t like polka dots and shoulder pads?’ We are with you Allison, who does not like?

What other styling will surprise us again, Katie Holmes? Can it be possible that we may become bored with her? Everything seems to indicate that you do not.

As to the dresses of inspiration ochentera, definitely will be protagonists this season, so you have to consider them for the holidays that are approaching.